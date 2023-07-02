Video of cop pouring water on people sleeping on railway platform in Pune goes viral, officials react

screengrab

New Delhi: A video has been making rounds across the internet, drawing considerable attention and controversy. The footage captures a disconcerting scene where a police officer is seen pouring water on individuals who are peacefully sleeping on a railway platform in Pune. Initially shared on Twitter by a user named Rupen Chowdhury on a Friday, the video has quickly gone viral and accumulated over 2 million views.

The distressing video features a Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel using a water spray to awaken unsuspecting people who were resting on the platform. Accompanying the video is a caption that reads, "RIP Humanity. Pune Railway Station." The incident has sparked outrage and concern among netizens who question the approach taken by the officer.

Sleeping on the Platform causes inconvenience to others however the way it was handled is not a suitable way of counseling passengers. Concerned staff has been suitably advised to deal with passengers with dignity, politeness & decency. This incident is deeply regretted. — Smt. Indu Dubey (@drmpune) June 30, 2023

Reacting to the video, Pune's Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Indu Dubey, expressed deep regret for the incident. She acknowledged that while sleeping on the platform can cause inconvenience to others, the manner in which it was handled was inappropriate for counseling passengers. Ms. Dubey asserted that the concerned staff has been advised to treat passengers with dignity, politeness, and decency.

The incident has ignited a heated debate online, with netizens expressing varying viewpoints. Many individuals criticized the handling of the sleeping passengers, calling for more waiting areas to be created to avoid such situations. Additionally, there were demands for improved train punctuality to alleviate the need for people to sleep on platforms due to long wait times.

Conversely, some users came to the defense of the police officer's actions, applauding his creativity in fulfilling his duty. They argued that if people were allowed to sleep on platforms and staircases, it could hinder the passage of hurried passengers.