Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Video of cop pouring water on people sleeping on railway platform in Pune goes viral, officials react

The distressing video features a Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel using a water spray to awaken unsuspecting people who were resting on the platform.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 08:52 AM IST

Video of cop pouring water on people sleeping on railway platform in Pune goes viral, officials react
screengrab

New Delhi: A video has been making rounds across the internet, drawing considerable attention and controversy. The footage captures a disconcerting scene where a police officer is seen pouring water on individuals who are peacefully sleeping on a railway platform in Pune. Initially shared on Twitter by a user named Rupen Chowdhury on a Friday, the video has quickly gone viral and accumulated over 2 million views.

The distressing video features a Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel using a water spray to awaken unsuspecting people who were resting on the platform. Accompanying the video is a caption that reads, "RIP Humanity. Pune Railway Station." The incident has sparked outrage and concern among netizens who question the approach taken by the officer.

Reacting to the video, Pune's Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Indu Dubey, expressed deep regret for the incident. She acknowledged that while sleeping on the platform can cause inconvenience to others, the manner in which it was handled was inappropriate for counseling passengers. Ms. Dubey asserted that the concerned staff has been advised to treat passengers with dignity, politeness, and decency.

The incident has ignited a heated debate online, with netizens expressing varying viewpoints. Many individuals criticized the handling of the sleeping passengers, calling for more waiting areas to be created to avoid such situations. Additionally, there were demands for improved train punctuality to alleviate the need for people to sleep on platforms due to long wait times.

Conversely, some users came to the defense of the police officer's actions, applauding his creativity in fulfilling his duty. They argued that if people were allowed to sleep on platforms and staircases, it could hinder the passage of hurried passengers.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos
Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch
In pics: Sunny Leone's cropped shirt, teamed with blue skirt is a perfect summer outfit
Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy
Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Furious Salman Khan lashes out at housemates for 'lack of morality', threatens to leave show- Watch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.