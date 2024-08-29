Twitter
Delhi HC refuses to quash defamation case against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over remark against PM Modi

Viral video: Crocodile found relaxing on roof amid flooding in Vadodara, watch

CSK's edited image featuring MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja ignites social media frenzy

Delhi: Fire in cluster bus in East Jagatpuri, 40 passengers rescued, watch video

Viral

Video of man playing with leopard goes viral, what was revealed later will melt your heart! WATCH

A video of a man playing with a leopard has gone viral on the internet.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 05:29 PM IST

Video of man playing with leopard goes viral, what was revealed later will melt your heart! WATCH
A grab of the viral video (Photo/X)
TRENDING NOW

An old video of a man playing with a leopard has gone viral on the internet, which has grabbed the netizens' attention, leaving them stunned. 

While some people couldn't help but laud the man's bravery, several others were shocked over the incident itself. 

The video, shared by a user under the name ‘AMAZlNGNATURE’ on 'X', began with a man standing on what appeared to be a highway in Himachal Pradesh. The wild cat showed up and started playing with the man, surrounded by many other commuters who were shocked yet excited to see the 'friendly' carnivores. 

 

 

The video was captioned, "Meanwhile in India". 

What was revealed later has melted everyone's hearts. It was learned that the leopard was under stress as its cubs were stuck in a well. The large cat was therefore trying to grab everyone's attention and asking for help. 

As per several reports, the cubs were later rescued while the viral video became one of its kind. 

Many people have heaped praised on the locals for their patient and well-behaved treatment of the leopard, many have thanked them for helping out 'mama cat'. 

“He asks him to help. And he wants him to walk behind him. But he doesn't understand,” a user commented. 

“She was trying to get his help, in order to rescue her cubs who had fallen into a well … this is just a part of the full clip… the cubs were ultimately rescued,” another user pointed out. 

A third hilariously commented, “Nothing can prepare you for India. Be ready for a wild experience and journey never before."

 

