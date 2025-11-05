FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Sex karna bhi band karde': Netizens react furiously as Vicky Kaushal reportedly aims to quit non-veg, alcohol for Lord Parashurama film Mahavatar

DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump has turned the US into 'Pakistan'

Video of Canadian man attacking Indian at Toronto restaurant goes viral, netizens express anger

Bihar's 'honey man' earns in crores, gives beekeeping training, salary is Rs..., know all about his honey-making business

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru set for ownership shift as Diageo initiates sale process ahead of IPL 2026

Pritam reacts to Zohran Mamdani using Dhoom Machale in victory speech as New York's first Indian-American Muslim mayor: 'It sounded like...'

'Desi' Bollywood star cheated on 'educated' wife multiple times, she kept forgiving him but..., says detective; Redditors think it's Akshay Kumar

Bihar Election 2025: Check Phase 1 constituencies list, voting schedule, other key details

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Queensland weather report: Will rain play spoilsport in Carrara Oval? Pitch report, probable playing XIs and more

Elon Musk’s Starlink enters India, signs first deal with this Indian state, not Karnataka, UP

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Sex karna bhi band karde': Netizens react furiously as Vicky Kaushal reportedly aims to quit non-veg, alcohol for Lord Parashurama film Mahavatar

Vicky Kaushal aims to quit non-veg, alcohol for Mahavatar; netizens troll him

DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump has turned the US into 'Pakistan'

DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump has turned the US into 'Pakistan'

Video of Canadian man attacking Indian at Toronto restaurant goes viral, netizens express anger

Video of Canadian man attacking Indian at Toronto restaurant goes viral, netizen

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion

Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star

HomeViral

VIRAL

Video of Canadian man attacking Indian at Toronto restaurant goes viral, netizens express anger

The incident reportedly occurred near the restaurant's 'mobile order pick-up' counter.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 10:43 PM IST

Video of Canadian man attacking Indian at Toronto restaurant goes viral, netizens express anger
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A video of an Indian man being assaulted by a Canadian man inside a McDonald's outlet in Toronto has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage online. The video, which is circulating on Twitter and Instagram, depicts a confrontation that quickly escalated from a verbal argument to physical aggression.

The incident reportedly occurred near the restaurant's 'mobile order pick-up' counter. In the footage, a man wearing a Toronto Blue Jays jacket is seen approaching another man, believed to be of Indian descent. Without any apparent provocation, the Canadian man angrily threw his phone aside.

Moments later, the intoxicated man approached the Indian man, pushed him, and grabbed his collar. During the attack, he accused the Indian man of "pretending to be superior." Remaining calm, the Indian man replied, "You could get in trouble," to which the attacker replied, "What did you say to me?" The confrontation soon escalated into a physical altercation, with the Canadian man repeatedly pushing and confronting him, trying to find out what he had said.

Despite being aggressive, the Indian man did not respond. Staff members and bystanders intervened and urged the two men to take the dispute outside. However, before being escorted off the premises, the attacker continued to accuse the Indian man of being arrogant.

The video was originally shared on November 2 by Toronto-based lawyer and journalist Carima Saad. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Social media reactions: 

Reacting to the video, one user commented, "This is still unacceptable, and I agree we have an immigration problem, but this type of behavior is pathetic."

Another wrote, "This is really disturbing—no one should face violence due to arrogance or prejudice. The authorities should take this seriously."

A third user said, "Being drunk is no excuse to be racist. Respect should never depend on nationality."

Also read: Stunning Beaver Moon illuminates night sky: See how the world witnessed Supermoon

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar's 'honey man' earns in crores, gives beekeeping training, salary is Rs..., know all about his honey-making business
Bihar's 'honey man' earns in crores, gives beekeeping training, salary is Rs...,
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru set for ownership shift as Diageo initiates sale process ahead of IPL 2026
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru set for ownership shift as Diageo init
Pritam reacts to Zohran Mamdani using Dhoom Machale in victory speech as New York's first Indian-American Muslim mayor: 'It sounded like...'
Pritam reacts to Zohran Mamdani using Dhoom Machale in his victory speech
'Desi' Bollywood star cheated on 'educated' wife multiple times, she kept forgiving him but..., says detective; Redditors think it's Akshay Kumar
'Desi' Bollywood star cheated on 'educated' wife multiple times, says detective
Bihar Election 2025: Check Phase 1 constituencies list, voting schedule, other key details
Bihar Election 2025: Check Phase 1 constituencies list, voting schedule, other k
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE