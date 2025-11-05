Video of Canadian man attacking Indian at Toronto restaurant goes viral, netizens express anger

The incident reportedly occurred near the restaurant's 'mobile order pick-up' counter.

A video of an Indian man being assaulted by a Canadian man inside a McDonald's outlet in Toronto has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage online. The video, which is circulating on Twitter and Instagram, depicts a confrontation that quickly escalated from a verbal argument to physical aggression.

The incident reportedly occurred near the restaurant's 'mobile order pick-up' counter. In the footage, a man wearing a Toronto Blue Jays jacket is seen approaching another man, believed to be of Indian descent. Without any apparent provocation, the Canadian man angrily threw his phone aside.

Moments later, the intoxicated man approached the Indian man, pushed him, and grabbed his collar. During the attack, he accused the Indian man of "pretending to be superior." Remaining calm, the Indian man replied, "You could get in trouble," to which the attacker replied, "What did you say to me?" The confrontation soon escalated into a physical altercation, with the Canadian man repeatedly pushing and confronting him, trying to find out what he had said.

Despite being aggressive, the Indian man did not respond. Staff members and bystanders intervened and urged the two men to take the dispute outside. However, before being escorted off the premises, the attacker continued to accuse the Indian man of being arrogant.

The video was originally shared on November 2 by Toronto-based lawyer and journalist Carima Saad. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Social media reactions:

Reacting to the video, one user commented, "This is still unacceptable, and I agree we have an immigration problem, but this type of behavior is pathetic."

Another wrote, "This is really disturbing—no one should face violence due to arrogance or prejudice. The authorities should take this seriously."

A third user said, "Being drunk is no excuse to be racist. Respect should never depend on nationality."

