Video of bride and groom playing 'flip the bottle' as 'Pandit Ji' rests goes viral

One of the best parts about Indian marriages is that they have several traditions and ceremonies involved that are not only fun for families, bride, and grooms, but also those attending them.

Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people attending a marriage ceremony has become limited. Amid all this, the bride and groom, in this viral video, has sure found a way to keep themselves entertained.

In a video that is going viral on social media, during their wedding ceremony, a bride and groom could be seen playing games to pass their time since the 'Pandit Ji' was taking a little break and there were not many people to make things interesting.

The couple could be seen playing 'flip the bottle' with a disposable water bottle to pass the time until 'Pandit Ji' woke up to resume his duties. The video went viral in a couple of hours and has more than 70,000 likes on it.

As for COVID-19 in India, the country recorded less than 2 lakh COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, with 1,52,734 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, when 3,128 more succumbed to the pandemic, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Monday.

Most Metro cities are still fighting the huge second wave, though Mumbai and Delhi have arrested the surge. Delhi on Sunday reported 946 cases, Mumbai 1,066, Bengaluru was the worst affected with 4,734 cases, followed by Chennai 2,689 and Kolkata 1,830 cases.