Video of bird carrying shark-like fish resurfaces, internet is stunned

screengrab

New Delhi: The vast expanse of the internet never fails to amaze with its array of peculiar and captivating content. During their online explorations, individuals often stumble upon the most extraordinary discoveries, including a recent video that has taken social media by storm. This footage showcases a predatory bird, seemingly an eagle or condor, gripping a sizable fish tightly in its claws while soaring above a beach. Even in the air, the fish can be seen wriggling, but the bird maintains a firm control over its prey. The video, captured in 2020 by Ashley White in Tennessee, United States, gained attention after being shared on the Twitter account of Tracking Sharks.

Whoa it is holding a shark! pic.twitter.com/HuiYZZnCPo — Figen (@TheFigen_) June 14, 2023

According to CBS News, Ashley White revealed on Twitter that she filmed the remarkable scene from the 17th floor of the building she was staying at, offering a unique vantage point for capturing the footage.

The clip has once again sparked intrigue among social media users, who eagerly engage in speculation and discussion surrounding the astonishing sight. Some users ponder whether it's an eagle carrying a baby shark, while others lean towards identifying the bird as a condor.

One user exclaimed, "Holy hell - Amazing and terrifying at the same time," highlighting the awe-inspiring nature of the video. Another user enthusiastically declared, "Omg. The most amazing thing I have seen this week," further emphasizing the astonishment evoked by the footage.

Amidst the speculation, a third user humorously suggested, "They are friends actually! Eagle giving a joy ride to the shark," injecting a lighthearted perspective into the conversation.

Not long after the video surfaced three years ago, several experts stepped in to clarify the situation. They confirmed that the bird in question was, in fact, an osprey, also known as a sea hawk. The osprey was seen flying with a large Spanish mackerel securely clasped in its powerful talons. The Spanish mackerel is a common fish species found in the region, providing a plausible explanation for the remarkable scene captured on camera.