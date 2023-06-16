Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Video of bird carrying shark-like fish resurfaces, internet is stunned

According to CBS News, Ashley White revealed on Twitter that she filmed the remarkable scene from the 17th floor of the building she was staying at, offering a unique vantage point for capturing the footage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

Video of bird carrying shark-like fish resurfaces, internet is stunned
screengrab

New Delhi: The vast expanse of the internet never fails to amaze with its array of peculiar and captivating content. During their online explorations, individuals often stumble upon the most extraordinary discoveries, including a recent video that has taken social media by storm. This footage showcases a predatory bird, seemingly an eagle or condor, gripping a sizable fish tightly in its claws while soaring above a beach. Even in the air, the fish can be seen wriggling, but the bird maintains a firm control over its prey. The video, captured in 2020 by Ashley White in Tennessee, United States, gained attention after being shared on the Twitter account of Tracking Sharks.

According to CBS News, Ashley White revealed on Twitter that she filmed the remarkable scene from the 17th floor of the building she was staying at, offering a unique vantage point for capturing the footage.

The clip has once again sparked intrigue among social media users, who eagerly engage in speculation and discussion surrounding the astonishing sight. Some users ponder whether it's an eagle carrying a baby shark, while others lean towards identifying the bird as a condor.

One user exclaimed, "Holy hell - Amazing and terrifying at the same time," highlighting the awe-inspiring nature of the video. Another user enthusiastically declared, "Omg. The most amazing thing I have seen this week," further emphasizing the astonishment evoked by the footage.

Amidst the speculation, a third user humorously suggested, "They are friends actually! Eagle giving a joy ride to the shark," injecting a lighthearted perspective into the conversation.

Not long after the video surfaced three years ago, several experts stepped in to clarify the situation. They confirmed that the bird in question was, in fact, an osprey, also known as a sea hawk. The osprey was seen flying with a large Spanish mackerel securely clasped in its powerful talons. The Spanish mackerel is a common fish species found in the region, providing a plausible explanation for the remarkable scene captured on camera.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket
Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'
In Pics: From Trisha to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, sizzling bikini looks of top South actresses
Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'
In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Asia Cup 2023: Hybrid model gets go-ahead, this edition to be played in Pakistan, Sri Lanka
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.