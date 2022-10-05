Video of bear eating exactly like human goes viral

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Do you enjoy watching videos of wild animals? Then there's a chance you've seen this video of a black bear eating food just like a human. There is a chance that the video will first leave you stunned and then say aww. The viral video is shared by a user named lionstigers_andbears on Instagram.

The clip opens with a bear sitting on a desk and enjoying eating pumpkin. The bear is seen using his arms and hands while eating, just like we humans do. We are sure after watching this fascinating video, it might also cure your midweek blues.

Take a look here:

So similar, right? Well, netizens, too, couldn't help but go aww after watching the video and showered their love in the comments section. “Now that is delightful,” wrote a Instagram user. “Still eating better than me” posted another. “This is so wholesome,” shared a third. “Well mannered bear,” commented another.

What are your views on the video?