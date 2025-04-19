Harshita Kejriwal is the elder child and only daughter of Arvind and Sunita Kejriwal. She studied Chemical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, where she met Sambhav Jain.

Ex-Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, got married to her college friend Sambhav Jain on Friday, April 18. The wedding ceremony was held at Kapurthala House in Delhi, which serves as the official residence of the Punjab Chief Minister when in the capital.

The celebration began on Thursday with a grand engagement ceremony at the five-star Shangri-La Eros hotel in Delhi. A video shared by news agency PTI showed Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal dancing joyfully to the song “Angaro Ka Ambar Sa” from the film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The original song features actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

Another video that is going viral on social media shows Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann dancing and doing bhangra at the same event. The lively atmosphere and happy moments captured in these videos are being widely shared online.

Harshita Kejriwal is the elder child and only daughter of Arvind and Sunita Kejriwal. She studied Chemical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, where she met Sambhav Jain. Sambhav is currently working as a project management consultant in a private company. The couple also co-founded a healthcare startup called Basil Health.

Harshita began her professional journey after graduating in 2018 and worked as an Associate Consultant at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in Gurugram. Her younger brother, Pulkit, is also a student at IIT Delhi.

The wedding has brought many happy moments for the Kejriwal family, with top AAP leaders and family members joining in the celebrations.