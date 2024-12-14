The excited cub tries to grab a bowl of raw meat, but his owner teasingly moves it out of reach.

Social media is buzzing with a heartwarming video of Kenzo, a tiger cub, showcasing his playful and endearing side while enjoying a hand-fed meal. The clip, shared on Kenzo's Instagram page, has gone viral, offering viewers a glimpse into the unique bond between the big cat and his owner.

The video begins with Kenzo's owner welcoming him into the kitchen. The excited cub tries to grab a bowl of raw meat, but his owner teasingly moves it out of reach. Kenzo, unfazed, eagerly stands on his front paws, behaving much like a mischievous puppy. Eventually, the owner feeds the tiger by hand, adding affectionate kisses on Kenzo’s forehead. The tiger then happily munches on his meal.

Captioned “Yummy…. time for meat yeahh,” the video has won over countless fans, garnering over 35 lakh views. Kenzo’s playful antics and tiny paw movements have drawn comparisons to domestic pets, with viewers flooding the comments section.

Watch

One user remarked, “The cute meow.” Another joked, “Cat Pro Max.” A curious follower asked, “How do I get one?” while another commented, “Can I adopt this cutee kid?” Some couldn’t help but admire Kenzo’s majestic nature, calling him the “King of the Jungle.”

A light-hearted comment read, “Skip one meal and you’re his meal,” while another teased, “Very hungry tiger!”

Kenzo lives with his owner, Irawan Andry Sumampaouw, in Indonesia. Irawan, who runs an exotic animal breeding farm, is known for raising a wide variety of animals, including wallabies, deer, horses, peacocks, and chickens. The video not only highlights Kenzo’s adorable personality but also gives a peek into Irawan’s remarkable world of exotic pets.