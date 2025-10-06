Video of 4-foot cobra hiding behind dressing table in Madhya Pradesh home goes viral

It is reported that staff and patients ran out of the room in fear upon seeing the venomous snake.

Panic gripped a private nursing home in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district on Sunday when a cobra was spotted crawling into a dressing room.

Rescue expert Jitendra Malviya was immediately called in to handle the situation.

After about half an hour of effort, Malviya captured the cobra with the help of a floor wiper and confined it in a plastic container.

"The snake was about 4 to 5 feet long. After safely capturing it, I released it in a wooded area away from the population," Malviya told reporters.

Nursing home staff expressed relief that no one was injured during the incident.

