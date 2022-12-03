Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Video of 3 girls stuck inside Ghaziabad high-rise lift for 24 minutes goes viral

In a shocking incident, three little girls were trapped for about 25 minutes inside an elevator in a residential society in Ghaziabad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 02:57 PM IST

Video of 3 girls stuck inside Ghaziabad high-rise lift for 24 minutes goes viral
Screengrab

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, three little girls were trapped for about 25 minutes inside an elevator in a residential society in Ghaziabad. The CCTV footage from the incident has gone viral, with people applauding the three little girls' courageous reaction as they tried to get out of the situation while helping each other throughout while the clip also raised questions about the maintenance of the authorities.  Following the incident, two members of the housing society’s Apartment Owner Association (AOA) were booked.

The minute-long video captures the moment when the lift abruptly stops working. The girls are initially seen panicking because they have no way out of the lift. Even as they panic, one of the girls tries to press any button inside the lift to summon assistance. She also tried to force open the lift doors, but nothing they tried worked at the time. Later, the girls were rescued and returned to the safety of their homes.

"We registered a FIR at Crossings Republik police station on the basis of a complaint alleging laxity in the lift maintenance at Assotech Nest high-rise and taking cognizance of the fact that three girls got trapped in one of the lifts for about half an hour," circle officer Anshu Jain told the Hindustan Times.

The investigation into the case is still ongoing.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Check out these 5 effective herbs to keep you safe during this cold season
Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 532 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.