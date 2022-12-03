Video of 3 girls stuck inside Ghaziabad high-rise lift for 24 minutes goes viral

Screengrab

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, three little girls were trapped for about 25 minutes inside an elevator in a residential society in Ghaziabad. The CCTV footage from the incident has gone viral, with people applauding the three little girls' courageous reaction as they tried to get out of the situation while helping each other throughout while the clip also raised questions about the maintenance of the authorities. Following the incident, two members of the housing society’s Apartment Owner Association (AOA) were booked.

#CaughtOnCCTV: 3 girls trapped in an elevator for nearly 25 minutes at an apartment building in #Ghaziabad. The police have registered a case against the builder pic.twitter.com/IMZR0h4y5A — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) December 1, 2022

The minute-long video captures the moment when the lift abruptly stops working. The girls are initially seen panicking because they have no way out of the lift. Even as they panic, one of the girls tries to press any button inside the lift to summon assistance. She also tried to force open the lift doors, but nothing they tried worked at the time. Later, the girls were rescued and returned to the safety of their homes.

"We registered a FIR at Crossings Republik police station on the basis of a complaint alleging laxity in the lift maintenance at Assotech Nest high-rise and taking cognizance of the fact that three girls got trapped in one of the lifts for about half an hour," circle officer Anshu Jain told the Hindustan Times.

The investigation into the case is still ongoing.