'Magical': Soothing video of 13-year-old visually-impaired girl playing piano goes viral

New Delhi:  Social media users were left teary-eyed after watching a clip of a  13-year-old visually-impaired girl playing soulful tunes on a piano. The short clip, posted to Twitter by Rex Chapman, has gone viral with over 4 million views so far and we are sure you will love it too.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

In the video,Lucy,  who is just 13, played a delightful tune on the piano at Leeds city railway station. It’s so soothing that we ended up watching the clip on a loop. According to the caption, Lucy performed an extremely difficult piece by revered Polish composer Frederic Chopin.

“Meet Lucy. A 13-year-old who is blind and neurodiverse — as she plays a highly-complex Chopin piece. This is truly incredible,” reads the text posted with the clip. 

As the video received many likes and retweets, social media users praised the young girl for her talent.

"You are stunning. And your smile is filled with emotion. I have good eyesight, but I can't see what you see. I keep this safe to watch every time I mentally fall," one user said. "Incredible,. This is the smoothest and most perfectly played piece I've ever heard. Not just error-free notes, but also perfect rhythm and pitch. She did it all with her tiny hands."  another user wrote.

