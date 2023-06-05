Search icon
Video of 10 King Cobra snakes indulging in 'romantic dance' goes viral, watch spine chilling video

In the video, King Cobra is seen tangled with 10 serpents on the road.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

File photo

King cobras are one of the most venomous snakes in the world and can kill a person within a few minutes of biting them. They are commonly found in India or neighboring countries.

A video of King Cobra is going viral on social media. In the video, King Cobra is seen tangled with 10 serpents on the road. King cobra is considered to be the most dangerous species of snake, it can take a human life in a few minutes of biting them. 

In a video, King Cobra is seen among a herd of snakes. The cobra is lying with the serpents and it is being claimed that he is romancing. The surprising thing is that during this time he is romancing with not one, two, or three but ten serpents. However, the origin of the video is unknown, but netizens are sharing the video on social media.

King Cobra comes at the top of the list of the most poisonous snakes found in the world. The King cobra is the most poisonous snake found in India. A person can die within half an hour of its bite. King Cobra is also known as 'Nag' or 'Nagraj'.

