Ahead of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) India Weekend, Nita Ambani visited celebrity chef Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant 'Bungalow' to curate a culinary experience, called 'flavors of India' for the upcoming event. Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani Piramal and her granddaughter Aadiya Shakti also joined her to start preparation for the cultural event set to take place in New York City from September 12 to September 14 at Lincoln Center.

The trio enjoyed variety of India-inspired dishes prepared by Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna. Nita Ambani also sampled Indian-fusion dishes curated by Chef Khanna, like Pani Puri filled with caramalised pineapple, which she really liked. She helped choosing the dishes that could make it to the menu of the upcoming NMACC India Weekend.

In a video surfacing online, Nita Ambani received a warm welcome, with shower of petals and dance performances. Nita Ambani also grooved a little with dancers on their request. Fun fact, Nita Ambani is a trained classical dancer.

Culinary experience at NMACC India weekend

The culinary experience, 'flavors of India' will be featured on the opening night of the NMACC event, i.e. at September 12. It will have a special presentation of variety of cuisines, flavours, and fusions, curated by Chef Vikas Khanna to bring a touch of both modern and ancient India. Chef Vikas Khanna said it was an “absolute honour” to host Nita Ambani.

About NMACC India weekend

NMACC India weekend is a three day cultural event by Nita Ambani, the founder of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). It will feature variety of cultural showcases like Food, Musical, Yoga, and more. Along with culinary experience, it will also host Great Indian Bazaar that will showcase Indian fashion. Moreover, it will feature dance workshop by Shiamak Davar and yoga workshops. There is also a musical, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan that will have over 100 performers. The fashion and costumes will be by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. Many music artists and chorographers will also grace the event.