Video: Lucknow tea seller imitating Nagpur's Dolly chaiwala goes viral on social media, netizens says, 'Franchise mil...', watch

Sunil Patil aka Dolly Chaiwala from Nagpur, became an overnight internet sensation after he served 'hot tea' to Microsoft founder Bill Gates in his iconic style. Dolly Chaiwala is known for his 'out-there' and flashy fashion, with colourful shirts, funky golden sunglasses, stylish hairdo and gold chains around his neck. Also how can we forget his unique tea-making techniques that has grabbed quite a lot attention on social media. But now, it feels like Dolly chaiwala has became an icon for many tea seller. Lucknow 'Dolly Chaiwala',is now catching attention.

Lucknow's Dolly chaiwala

Dolly Chaiwala's 'look-alike', who runs 'Yadav lassi Bhandar', is now being called Lucknow's Dolly Chaiwala. The video posted by ‘lucknowplaces' has gone viral featuring him, with bright pink shirt, beige trousers, a matching waistcoat, sunglasses and gold chains, hairstyle (Pink highlights) and moustaches, exact similar to Dolly Chaiwala's look. He is shown pouring milk into a vessel in a similar style to Dolly Chaiwala. He says "I am Lucknow’s Dolly Chaiwala," and crowd was seen cheering for him. The vide has now around 13000 views on Instagram.

WATCH:

Social media reacts

Netizens on internet were seen mocking him. One user said, "Abhi traning par hain." Other said, "Can you create your own trend? Don't copy others." Another said, "Franchise mil gyi bhai ko."

Fourth user said, "Iski bhi branchein khul gayi?". Fifth said, "I want to become dolly , training kaha milegi." Another said, "Isko pata hai aisa kar ke ye apna dukaan ko famous kar lega."