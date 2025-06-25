Educator and YouTuber Khan sir aka Faisal Khan held a special wedding reception of his 'secret marriage' for his 50,000 JEE and NEET students in Patna. Watch video:

Educator and YouTuber Khan sir aka Faisal Khan held a special wedding reception of his 'secret marriage' for his 50,000 JEE and NEET students in Patna. Earlier, Khan sir revealed that he secretly married, AS Khan, government officer from Siwan, Bihar, during India-Pakistan conflict. On June 2, he held a wedding reception where many VIP guests, Tejashwi Yaadav, Alakh Panday aka Physicswallah, were invited.

Apart from VIPs, Khan sir is also organizing many receptions for his students and fans. He made a promise to his students to organize a separate wedding reception, with music and different types of food, for them, however as the number of students is high, he is organizing it in phases.

In a recent interview, he claimed that hosting all of them together will not be possible. He began his initial wedding reception, with hosting thousands of young females. Khan Sir stated, "More than 50 thousand students, including boys and girls, will be invited to the reception. Today, only girls have been invited; after this, the reception will be given to the boys...," as per ANI.

He then invited, 15,000 boys on June 24. He said, "Today, a reception was held for the boys. It’s not possible to invite all students on one day. NEET and JEE students have been invited today. These students are the future of India. We will ensure they feel no shortage of anything."

Khan Sir, said, there are 20,000 girls and, in total, 50,000 students are there who are preparing for the JEE and NEET exams. He said that he can only accommodate 20,000 students at one time. However, his wife AS khan was absent from the party. Only Khan sir was greeting students and was seen interacting with them.

