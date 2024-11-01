The shooting was claimed by the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has also linked it to Dhillon's recent work with Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a music video

A shocking incident happened outside the home of Punjabi singer AP Dhillon in Canada, where a video surfaced of gunfire and arson. According to the police, the shots were fired at Dhillon's residence in Colwood, British Columbia, and two vehicles were set ablaze on September 20, 2024, the event. Dhillon was lucky; however, he wasn't at home at the time of the attack and was unharmed.

The Canadian authorities have arrested the 25-year-old Abhijeet Kingra of Ontario in connection with the incident. He is charged with serious offences, including discharge of a firearm with intent and arson. Kingra's arrest on October 30 is significant as police are still chasing another suspect, 23-year-old Vikram Sharma, who is thought to have fled to India. Sharma, a South Asian male 5 feet 9 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, is wanted on an arrest warrant, authorities said.

In Canada, Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s home was targeted with gunfire, In connection with this case, Canadian police have arrested an Indian national, Abhijeet Kingra, from Ontario. #Canada #Breaking #LawrenceBishnoiGang



pic.twitter.com/vIjYzgUQG4 — Vijay Singh (@VijaySikriwal) November 1, 2024

The shooting was claimed by the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has also linked it to Dhillon's recent work with Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a music video. It is already under the scanner for its role in high-profile cases, including the murders of other Punjabi artists. After the shooting, the gang allegedly threatened Dhillon's death on social media.

Following the incident, Dhillon assured his fans on Instagram that he was OK and thanked them for their support. The shooting has drawn comparisons to scenes from the popular video game 'Call of Duty,' and the video of the shooting is disturbing.

Not only does this raise questions about safety in the entertainment community, but it also echoes wider tensions over organised crime in Canada. Authorities are asking anyone with information about Sharma's whereabouts to come forward as investigations continue.