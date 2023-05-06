Video: Crocodile tries to hunt zebra but fails horribly, watch its viral reaction

screengrab

New Delhi: When you try to achieve something but fail terribly, it is natural to feel frustrated. It appears that a crocodile felt the same way after missing an opportunity to catch its victim. The reptile retaliated by having a temper tantrum. The video, which was shared on Twitter, made people laugh out loud. It's likely to make you laugh as well.

I have never seen a frustrated croc before pic.twitter.com/qmiNc1Q8jg — Funny Animals (@Funnywows) April 30, 2023

The video begins with a zebra cautiously walking out of a body of water. A crocodile can be seen lunging at the animal as it steps out of the water. The croc, on the other hand, misses its victim. and what happened next is self-explanatory!

The clip has been viewed over 1.6 mtimes and garnered several reactions. While some were curious to know the reason behind the crocodile's tantrum, others commented how the fight was quite scary.

"What really happened here matrix glitch,," posted a Twitter user. "Wow! Frustration nah your mate?," expressed another. "This is how God snatches us out of the evil snares set against us in life.," commented a third.