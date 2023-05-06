Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Video: Crocodile tries to hunt zebra but fails horribly, watch its viral reaction

The video begins with a zebra cautiously walking out of a body of water. A crocodile can be seen lunging at the animal as it steps out of the water.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

Video: Crocodile tries to hunt zebra but fails horribly, watch its viral reaction
screengrab

New Delhi: When you try to achieve something but fail terribly, it is natural to feel frustrated. It appears that a crocodile felt the same way after missing an opportunity to catch its victim. The reptile retaliated by having a temper tantrum. The video, which was shared on Twitter, made people laugh out loud. It's likely to make you laugh as well.

The video begins with a zebra cautiously walking out of a body of water. A crocodile can be seen lunging at the animal as it steps out of the water. The croc, on the other hand, misses its victim. and what happened next is self-explanatory!

The clip has been viewed over 1.6 mtimes and garnered several reactions. While some were curious to know the reason behind the crocodile's tantrum, others commented how the fight was quite scary.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:
“What really happened here matrix glitch,,” posted a Twitter user. “Wow! Frustration nah your mate?,” expressed another. “This is how God snatches us out of the evil snares set against us in life. ,” commented a third. “Bro rage quit the simulation ” posted a fourth. “You will find one more frustrated  crocodile near a pool of bl00d and sometimes near as well. ,” wrote a fifth.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Shehzada, Kabzaa, Jubilee Part 2, binge-watch these movies and shows on OTT
Meet Gultesham Khan, famous television actor who will lead Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 7
The Family Man, Scam 1992 star Shreya Dhanwanthary scorches the internet in hot pics wearing just an unbuttoned shirt
In pics: Step inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's lavish Worli home worth Rs 58 crore
Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Karan Johar attend Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET 2023 admit card releasing today at kea.kar.nic.in, know how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.