Video: Chinese zoo's 'human-like' bear goes viral, stirs online debate

New Delhi: Footage from a Chinese zoo showcasing a bear standing on its hind legs has ignited a wave of speculation, with numerous individuals suggesting that the animal is not a real bear but rather a human dressed in a bear costume. This intriguing video, which rapidly spread across the internet, prompted suspicions about the authenticity of the display. However, Hangzhou zoo, the venue responsible for this captivating spectacle, firmly refuted the allegations and moved to provide clarity surrounding the matter.

The bear featured in the video is a sun bear, renowned as the smallest bear species in the world. In the visuals, the bear can be observed standing upright, its fur seemingly sagging above its legs. This peculiar sight perplexed many visitors, leading them to question whether the zoo had employed one of its staff members donning a bear costume to deceive the public.

The Hangzhou Zoo, located in Zhejiang, Hangzhou, China, had to issue a statement this weekend after people saw this video and questioned if the Sun Bears at their zoo were actually humans dressed in costumes.



The Zoo stated:



Eager to address the mounting skepticism, Hangzhou zoo took to social media to explain the situation. Adopting a light-hearted and endearing tone, the zoo crafted a statement from the perspective of Angela, a Malaysian sun bear, to shed light on the misconceptions surrounding bears. They emphasized that people often have a preconceived notion that bears are synonymous with massive size and extraordinary power. However, this stereotype does not apply to all bear species, particularly the Malayan bears, which are petite and indeed the smallest among their counterparts.

With the statement garnering attention, the zoo further elaborated on their stance through various media channels. They highlighted that the bear was genuine and not a human in disguise. In a widely circulated audio recording on WeChat, a popular Chinese social media platform, a zoo spokesperson offered compelling evidence. They reasoned that any individual wearing a fur costume in scorching 40-degree Celsius weather would likely succumb to the unbearable heat within minutes. This substantiated the fact that the bear in question was an authentic, live animal.

In addition to dispelling the costume rumors, Hangzhou zoo reaffirmed its commitment to upholding ethical practices. They stressed that engaging in deception would be entirely against their principles as a state-run facility. Transparency and trust are paramount to maintaining their reputation and fostering genuine connections with visitors.