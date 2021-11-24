Video: Bundles of notes flow out of PVC pipe during ACB raid at PWD engineer's house

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday conducted simultaneous raids at 60 places across Karnataka against government officials on charges of disproportionate assets. During this investigation, the ACB has recovered the money from a place from where no one had even expected. Shocking images have come out from the raid in Karnataka's Kalaburagi.

During the raid at the house of SM Biradar, Junior Engineer in PWD Department in Jevargi Town, the ACB team got information that the money was hidden in a PVC pipe after which, it was cut and money was recovered.

A video of the raid has gone viral on social media. In the video, ACB officers can be seen pulling out bundles of cash as well as gold jewellery from inside the pipe.

As per the information, notes worth lakhs of rupees and gold have been recovered from the house of SM Biradar.

A team of 8 SPs, 100 officers and 300 employees were involved in the raids against 15 officials of the Karnataka government. The ACB sleuths searched 60 locations of government officials. An ACB official said that after the search our officers have verified the documents.

The residences and offices of 15 government officials working in various departments were raided.

The raids are being conducted at various places in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, Davangere, Belagavi, Mangaluru districts on the basis of several complaints on suspicion of rampant corruption taking place in Karnataka and assets disproportionate to their sources of income.