Video: 40-year-old Russian woman found 'secretly' living in Gokarna cave in Karnataka with two young daughters due to..., watch

A Russian woman and her two young daughters were found living in the forest cave atop Ramatirtha Hill in Gokarna, Karnataka. They have been rescued by the police during patrolling. As per reports, the family has been living in this dangerous isolated area for about two weeks. The woman, identified as Nina Kutina (40) was found on the evening of July 9, during patrolling of the area. Inspector Sridhar SR and his team from the Gokarna Police Station, were patrolling to ensure the safety of tourists in the area, however they spotted some movement near a cave. To their surprise, they found a Russian woman, living with her daughters, Prema (6 years) and Ama (4 years), in a shelter inside the cave.

Here's what Nina reveals

Upon interrogation of Nina, she told police that she had come to Gokarna from Goa in search of spiritual solitude. She wanted to meditate away from the city life in a peaceful place, and decided to live in a forest cave. As per reports, she also converted to Hinduism. However, police was concerned about their safety, as the Ramatirtha Hill, is prone to major landslide and is home to dangerous wildlife, including venomous snakes.

Family rescued

The family was safely rescued and have been shifted to ashram in Bankikodla village, run by 80-year-old Swami Yogaratna Saraswati, as per Nina's request. At first, Nina was hesitant to reveal information about her passport, but later on persuasion of police and ashram heads, she revealed that she had lost her documents in the forest cave.

Living in India illegally

After a joint search operation by Gokarna Police and Forest Department officials, her passport and visa documents were finally recovered. As per reports, the documents showed that Nina had first entered India on a Business Visa valid until April 17, 2017. An Exit Permit was issued in April 2018, after which she travelled to Nepal, and then re-entered India on September 8, 2018. she did not renew her visa, and was living in India illegally for around 8 years.

To be deported to Russia

AS per visa violations, Nina and her daughters have been moved to the Women's reception Centre in Kanwar, and are kept in 'protective custody'. The Superintendent of Police of Uttara Kannada district has contacted the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Bengaluru to begin the deportation process. The family will be presented before the FRRO on July 14 and they will be deported to Russia.