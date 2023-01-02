Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Woman leans over edge of 360-feet-tall Victoria Falls, breathtaking video shocks internet

Leaning over the edge of one of Victoria Falls is a well-known tourist activity.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 04:38 PM IST

Woman leans over edge of 360-feet-tall Victoria Falls, breathtaking video shocks internet
Woman leans over edge of 360-feet-tall Victoria Falls, breathtaking video shocks internet (Photo: Screengrab)

A video of a woman tourist leaning over the edge of Victoria falls has surfaced on the internet. The breathtaking video was recently shared by the page Weird and Terrifying on Twitter. It has so far garnered over 19 million views. 

Leaning over the edge of one of the world’s largest waterfalls is a well-known tourist activity but one only a few can attempt it. The waterfall is located between the Zambia-Zimbabwe border. The video shows the woman staring down the edge of Devil’s Pool.

The caption of the video reads, "Just learned that standing this close to a 380 feet waterfall is a thing (Devil's pool - Victoria falls)". Watch the video here:

Victoria Falls is on the Zambezi River in southern Africa and provides a habitat for several unique species of plants and animals. Here's how netizens react:

Reacting to the video, a user, "Scares the shit out of me by just looking at it."

Another user wrote, "Nah I would never. Bunk the video, bunk the picture. My life is on the line right here, you ain't making it if that water pushes you off lol. I'm sorry."

"I have a drone and a VR headset. I’m not ever laying that close to the edge of a waterfall," wrote a third user.

READ | Viral video: Man fails horribly while trying a dangerous scooty stunt, netizens say 'aur ban lo hero'

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood celebs who have turned into entrepreneurs
Shah Rukh Khan turns 57: Take a look at Pathaan star’s exotic car collection
Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Divyanka Tripathi: Meet the richest television actresses
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1785 Posts at rrcser.co.in, know last date, selection process
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.