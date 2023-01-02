Woman leans over edge of 360-feet-tall Victoria Falls, breathtaking video shocks internet (Photo: Screengrab)

A video of a woman tourist leaning over the edge of Victoria falls has surfaced on the internet. The breathtaking video was recently shared by the page Weird and Terrifying on Twitter. It has so far garnered over 19 million views.

Leaning over the edge of one of the world’s largest waterfalls is a well-known tourist activity but one only a few can attempt it. The waterfall is located between the Zambia-Zimbabwe border. The video shows the woman staring down the edge of Devil’s Pool.

The caption of the video reads, "Just learned that standing this close to a 380 feet waterfall is a thing (Devil's pool - Victoria falls)". Watch the video here:

Just learned that standing this close to a 380 feet waterfall is a thing Devil's pool - Victoria falls pic.twitter.com/LwjOxoUrYF — Weird and Terrifying (@weirdterrifying) December 30, 2022

Victoria Falls is on the Zambezi River in southern Africa and provides a habitat for several unique species of plants and animals. Here's how netizens react:

Reacting to the video, a user, "Scares the shit out of me by just looking at it."

Another user wrote, "Nah I would never. Bunk the video, bunk the picture. My life is on the line right here, you ain't making it if that water pushes you off lol. I'm sorry."

"I have a drone and a VR headset. I’m not ever laying that close to the edge of a waterfall," wrote a third user.

