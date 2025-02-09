Laughter Chefs 2 has maker a strong start on TRP charts, with its second season grabbling viewers' eyeballs. We have got a glimpse of the upcoming episode, with 'love' as the theme ahead of Valentine's Day.

In a snippet from the upcoming episode's promo, the husband-wife duo Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain seem to be at loggerheads, yet again! Shared by Colors TV on Instagram, the video features the couple having a playful banter with comdedians Krushna Abhishek and Bharti.

Comedian Bharti asks, "Pyaar kya hai"? (What is love?); to which, Ankita replies, "Pyaar ek aisi cheez hai jo bahut khubsoorat si hoti hai, ismein jhagda bhi hota hai" (Love is a very beautiful thing, where fights also take place).

Krushna takes the charge and responds in a hilarious way, "Jhagda hi hota hai" (Only fights happen), leaving Vicky Jain in splits. And here's when Vicky makes a "bizarre" comment about his relationship with Ankita, "Mujhe lagta hai pyaar huaa nahi tha, thopa gaya tha" (I think we didn't fall in love, it was forced upon us).

While his comment leaves Krushna burst in laughter, Ankita and Bharti seem quite perplexed.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Ankita is very sweet girl but Vicky is a red flag", an user wrote.

Another user commented, "Jokes on wife aren’t funny!"

A third joined, "God!!! Ankita's eyes say it all....unfortunately few people still find it funny...."