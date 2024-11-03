A video posted on Instagram by Indonesian siblings joint account, Restu Singgih Hanggara, has gone viral, amassing over 8.7 million views to date.

Two siblings from Indonesia have captivated Bollywood fans around the globe with their cover of the popular song "Dilbara" from the 2004 film Dhoom.

A video posted on Instagram by their joint account, Restu Singgih Hanggara, has gone viral, amassing over 8.7 million views to date.

The video features the elder brother playing the guitar and singing the heartfelt melody of the song, setting a delightful atmosphere. However, it was his younger sibling who truly captured the audience's attention with an endearing "aaaaiiinnnn," bringing smiles to viewers' faces.

The younger sibling, dressed in a brown and black shirt, brown pants, and a cap, brought an energetic presence and charming expressions to the performance, effortlessly stealing the spotlight with his dancing and unique style.

Social media users were quick to comment on the delightful performance, including Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana, who praised the siblings' infectious energy by stating, “Vibe hai vibe hai.”

A user praised them and said, these sibling literally ruling my feed. Another user commented, “Do nothing but just ‘aaaaiiinnnn’ and steal the show,” while a third remarked, “The little one's ‘aaaaiiinnnn’ was perfectly timed.”