The bustling streets of a vegetable market are a familiar sight, with shopkeepers haggling with customers, vendors lamenting about losses and the cacophony of prices being quoted amidst the chaos. However, what catches the attention is an unusual sight - a woman's photo with her wide eyes fixed on the vibrant scene unfolding inside the market, as if startling everyone around. This strange sight at a regular stall in Bengaluru's Kathriguppe market grabbed attention when an image of an unknown woman caught everyone's eye on social media. An unexpected picture of this woman with a furious expression has gone viral, sparking hilarious reactions online.

The picture, taken in 2024, was casually displayed beside a fruit cart in a south Indian market. With no context or explanation, the image seemed to captivate everyone who passed by. It wasn't just the market-goers who were stunned – Twitter users were also hooked, flooding the platform with reactions and jokes. Some users hilariously compared the woman's expression to everyday situations, with one user joking, "My manager when I ask for a raise." Another user quipped, "How am I supposed to sleep after seeing this?" The sleep joke took a humorous turn when a user said, "My doctor will blame you for my insomnia, thanks!"

The image sparked more humour on Twitter. Some users made local market references, joking about tomatoes being a fruit. Others recalled school lessons or Bollywood songs like "Inn aankhon ki masti ke…". The picture's placement near a vegetable cart inspired market-themed jokes. One user joked it could ward off bargainers, while another humorously offered to buy more veggies at a higher price to avoid the woman's glare. "I'll buy five dozen for twice the price – please don't look at me like that," they tweeted. The image became a viral sensation, sparking endless creativity and humor.