Vet saves dog who swallowed a toy, her happy reaction after that is now a viral video

As a result, it's not shocking that a viral video featuring a dog playing with a plastic ball captures the hearts of millions of viewers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 08:25 AM IST

Vet saves dog who swallowed a toy, her happy reaction after that is now a viral video
New Delhi: Many pet caretakers consider their animals to be more than just animals. They are a member of the family, and they, like any other family member, bring pleasure and happiness into the lives of their owners. Playing with balls is one of the basic pleasures that dogs enjoy. It's a natural instinct that gives them a lot of enjoyment and physical activity. As a result, it's not shocking that a viral video featuring a dog playing with a plastic ball captures the hearts of millions of viewers.

However, not all moments of playing are harmless, and pets can sometimes find themselves in perilous circumstances. A playful dog unintentionally swallowed a small toy ball during a game of fetch in one viral video shared on Twitter. Fortunately, a kind vet doctor saves the dog's life with his calm and intelligence.


The footage, shared on Twitter by Good News Correspondent, shows a concerned vet attempting to remove the ball from the dog's throat. As the video progresses, the vet can be seen attempting to force out the toy while lying the dog on its back. She saves the dog from choking and successfully retrieves the toy after some tense minutes. She feels overwhelmed after the try and her wholeome reaction is now viral.

The video has received over 247,000 views, 7k likes, and numerous reactions from people who thanked the vet for her patience and expertise in managing the situation. Others expressed concern about how dangerous the situation could have been if not handled properly. 

Reactions from netizens:

