‘Very skilled Indian pilot’: Video of Air India plane’s amazing landing amid storm at London Airport goes viral - WATCH

Europe braced one of the most powerful storms of the last 30 years recently, disruption air, rail and sea routes. The storm Eunice has caused at least 16 casualties and reminded of the ‘Great Storm’ of 1987 that jolted UK and northern France. Amid the gusts and bad weather, planes still landed at London’s Heathrow Airport, one of the busiest in the world, all thanks to highly-skilled pilots. Among these were two Air India flights that landed safely in London. The video of one of them landing smoothly in the middle of the storm has gone viral.

The video shows the aircraft arriving at the runway 27L of the Heathrow Airport. The aircraft was reportedly a Boeing 747 Dreamliner. The two Air India flights AI-147 and AI-145 were being flown by Captains Achint Bhardwaj and Aditya Rao respectively, Zee News English reported.

The video is from a YouTube channel called ‘Big Jet TV’ which live streams airliner landings. The streamer can be heard saying in the background, “Very skilled Indian pilot there.” Check out the video below:

Air India Flight lands safely in London in the middle of ongoing Storm Eunice . High praise for the skilled AI pilot. @airindiain pic.twitter.com/yyBgvky1Y6 February 19, 2022

The video was also shared by IPS officer, activist and politician Kiran Bedi who also praised pilot’s flying skills. “Air India flight lands safely in London in the middle of ongoing storm Eunice. High praise for the skilled AI pilot,” Bedi tweeted.

The skills of their pilots were also appreciated by the airline. “Our skilled pilots landed in London when many other airlines couldn’t,” commented an Air India official.