He explained that he feeds the job descriptions and his resume into the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot to make the applications align perfectly with the requirements of the role.

A Reddit user has shared that he has been receiving a lot of interview invitations by using ChatGPT for his job applications.

He explained that he feeds the job descriptions and his resume into the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot to make the applications align perfectly with the requirements of the role.

“I ask it to make the application outstanding and make it exceptional to impress the interviewer,” he wrote in the post, which has received over 600 upvotes and dozens of comments on the online platform.

Shortlisted for jobs ‘way above my level’

The user claimed receiving interview invites even for jobs he considered “way above” his qualifications. “I just casually apply to jobs without putting too much focus, and I get many responses requesting interviews.”

He said that recruiters have described his applications as “exceptional” and “very impressive.”

He, however, admitted that he is unable to perform well in interviews. “The problem is that I'm terrible at interviews! I'm seriously the worst at interviews, I get very nervous and completely flustered,” he wrote in the post.

Reactions from other users

The post sparked varied responses with many users questioning the ethicality of using ChatGPT for job applications. The users also raised concerns over the authenticity and fairness of hiring processes with more and more people leveraging AI to file applications.

“Whats the prompt please,” one user asked.

“Does Chat GPT lie and basically put in the words from the ad into your resume? That’s what happened when I tried it. I felt weird sending my resume like that,” another user shared.

“Guys don't trust chatgpt fully. So far I have tried with chatgpt, you know what I applied for 20 jobs and all of them got rejected. In fact, I checked all of it, spelling, grammar, tone (made sure that it is written human-like), clarity, matching with JD and my experience, and if not, modified relevant skills from my previous experience. But only rejection came (sic),” another Reddit user explained.