In October 2024, there was an increase in prices for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis, with non-vegetarian dishes experiencing a smaller rise. According to the latest Roti Rice Rate (RRR) report from Crisil, the cost of a vegetarian thali jumped by 20%, while non-vegetarian thali prices increased by only 5%. The report indicates that consumers choosing chicken-based meals paid less than those opting for dal and vegetables.

The recent price increases are mainly due to the rising costs of essential vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, and potatoes. According to Crisil's analysis, vegetarian thalis were more significantly affected by these vegetable price hikes, while the presence of chicken in non-vegetarian thalis helped mitigate the overall price rise. A typical vegetarian thali includes roti, various vegetables (onion, tomato, potato), rice, dal, curd, and salad, while non-vegetarian thalis replace dal with chicken.

The significant rise in the cost of vegetarian thalis is primarily linked to sharp increases in the prices of essential vegetables. Onions experienced a 46% price hike, while potatoes surged by 51%. These price increases are attributed to adverse weather conditions, including heavy rains in September that delayed onion harvests in Maharashtra and Karnataka, along with a reduced supply of Rabi potatoes. However, the situation is anticipated to improve with the arrival of fresh potatoes expected around December-January.

Tomatoes, another essential component of the vegetarian thali, have also experienced a substantial price increase. The price rose from Rs 29 per kilogram in October 2023 to Rs 64 per kg in October 2024, representing an astonishing 120% hike. This surge is attributed to crop damage caused by September rains in major growing states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, which resulted in lower-than-anticipated supply. However, experts predict that tomato prices may stabilize in November as new supplies from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh are expected to enter the market.

Another contributing factor to the rising prices of vegetarian thalis is the 11% increase in the cost of pulses, which make up approximately 9% of the total cost of a vegetarian meal. This surge in prices is linked to a combination of lower stock levels and heightened demand during the festive season. However, experts anticipate that prices will stabilize with the arrival of fresh pulses expected in December.

On the other hand, fuel prices have decreased by 11% compared to last year, which has helped mitigate a more significant increase in thali prices due to lower transportation costs.

In terms of month-on-month changes, the cost of a vegetarian thali increased by 6% in October, while non-vegetarian thali prices went up by 4%. A significant factor in this rise was a 39% jump in tomato prices, along with a 6% increase in onion costs. Additionally, the price of vegetable oil, another key ingredient, rose by 10%. The relatively modest increase in non-vegetarian thali prices can be attributed to the stable pricing of chicken during this period.