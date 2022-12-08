'Veera Vanakkam': Heartfelt tributes pour for General Bipin Rawat as Twitter remembers him on first death anniversary

Screengrab

New Delhi: On the first death anniversary of General Bipin Rawat, people across the country took to Twitter to pay tribute to India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and longest-serving general. Tributes are pouring in on social media as Union Ministers, senior leaders and others across parties fondly remembered General Bipin Rawat, who was decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal and Sena Medal, General Bipin Rawat had a distinguished service in the Indian Army.

Here are some heartfelt tweets:

Remembering India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on his first death anniversary.



He made us aware about the 2.5 front war, both external & internal fronts. pic.twitter.com/kTDzl5pClY — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) December 8, 2022

#LestWeForgetIndia

Gen Bipin Rawat & Mrs Rawat

Brig L S Lidder

Lt Col H Singh

Wg Cdr P S Chauhan

Sqn Ldr K Singh

JWO Das

JWO Pradeep A

Hav Satpal Rai

Nk Gursewak Singh

Nk Jitender Kumar

L/Nk Vivek Kumar

L/Nk B Sai Teja



All lost in the tragic crash #OnThisDay 21 Dec in 2021 pic.twitter.com/8e7hM3HLrs December 8, 2022

Tributes to India's first CDS, Padma Vibhushit General Bipin Rawat on his death anniversary.



“भारतीय सेना नौकरी का जरिया नहीं हैं”

आपका संपूर्ण कर्तव्यनिष्ठ जीवन हम सभी के लिए एक महान प्रेरणा है।#bipinrawat pic.twitter.com/ySCJTI7yaS — Tejpal Koli (@tejuu26) December 8, 2022

On 8th Dec 2021 along side with CDS rawat sir we lost these brave souls, remembering them on there first death anniversary.



Gen Bipin Rawat

Mrs Madhulika Rawat

Brig LS Lidder

Lt Col H Singh

Wg Cdr PS Chauhan

Sqn Ldr K Singh

JWO Das

JWO Pradeep A

Hav Satpal

Nk Gursewak Singh pic.twitter.com/vTAWhwehww — Suraj Anand Shukla (@artisonmymind1) December 8, 2022



INDIA'S FIRST CDS

In 2019, General Bipin Rawat became the first officer in the Indian armed forces to be appointed as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). The position was created as part of the government's effort to restructure India's armed forces to meet modern challenges. General Bipin Rawat was a Gorkha Regiment officer. General Rawat was the fourth Gorkha Regiment officer to become Chief of Army Staff. General Rawat was involved in the planning of surgical strikes following the terrorist attack on the Indian Army's Uri base camp in 2016. As a result, an Indian Army team crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. General Rawat kept an eye on events from South Block in New Delhi.

DEATH

General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff, died when a Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. The general was on his way from Sulur airbase to Wellington. He was travelling with his wife, Madhulika Rawat, who also died in a tragic accident.