Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

'Veera Vanakkam': Heartfelt tributes pour for General Bipin Rawat as Twitter remembers him on first death anniversary

On the first death anniversary of General Bipin Rawat, people across the country took to Twitter to pay tribute to India’s first CDS.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 11:19 AM IST

'Veera Vanakkam': Heartfelt tributes pour for General Bipin Rawat as Twitter remembers him on first death anniversary
Screengrab

New Delhi: On the first death anniversary of General Bipin Rawat, people across the country took to Twitter to pay tribute to India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and longest-serving general.  Tributes are pouring in on social media as Union Ministers, senior leaders and others across parties fondly remembered General Bipin Rawat, who was decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal and Sena Medal, General Bipin Rawat had a distinguished service in the Indian Army.

Here are some heartfelt tweets:

 

INDIA'S FIRST CDS

In 2019, General Bipin Rawat became the first officer in the Indian armed forces to be appointed as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). The position was created as part of the government's effort to restructure India's armed forces to meet modern challenges. General Bipin Rawat was a Gorkha Regiment officer. General Rawat was the fourth Gorkha Regiment officer to become Chief of Army Staff. General Rawat was involved in the planning of surgical strikes following the terrorist attack on the Indian Army's Uri base camp in 2016. As a result, an Indian Army team crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. General Rawat kept an eye on events from South Block in New Delhi.

DEATH
General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff, died when a Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. The general was on his way from Sulur airbase to Wellington. He was travelling with his wife, Madhulika Rawat, who also died in a tragic accident.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Viral Photos of the Day: Pooja Hegde, Nushrratt Bharuccha give fashion goals
Avoid these 5 financial mistakes ahead of the new year
Adorn these Bollywood-inspired unconventional bridal looks on your big day
From Gandii Baat to XXX: Ekta Kapoor's erotic shows that made heads turn
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Captain Courageous': Rohit Sharma comes out to bat with injured thumb, hits 92m sixes!
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.