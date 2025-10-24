FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill nears unwanted record as India face whitewash threat in Sydney

Fire erupts in Amritsar-Saharsa Janseva Express coach near Sonbarsa Kachahri station in Bihar, one passenger suffers burn injury, cause of blaze was...

Piyush Pandey death: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hansal Mehta, Smriti Irani pay emotional tributes to legendary adman

DMart’s Radhakishan Damani backs Lenskart with Rs 90 crore investment ahead of IPO Launch

Sydney love for Virat Kohli! Fans mob star batter for selfies ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI - Watch

Days after border clash, Afghanistan to construct dam over Kunar River to stop water flow into Pakistan

Viral video shows woman threatening YouTuber on Air India flight over language row: 'Speak Marathi in Mumbai...'

Who is Ranveer Allahbadia's new girlfriend Juhi Bhatt? Influencer from Dehradun, his ex Nikki Sharma says 'he will never...'

Varun Dhawan praises fan’s viral Bijuria dance video with his dad, says ‘he’s better’

Asia Cup trophy drama continues, Mohsin Naqvi relocates it from ACC headquarters to different location in...,

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Chhath Puja 2025: RBI declares bank holiday in Bihar, Jharkhand, and these states; check dates

Chhath Puja 2025: RBI declares bank holiday in Bihar, Jharkhand, and these state

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill nears unwanted record as India face whitewash threat in Sydney

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill nears unwanted record as India face whitewash

Fire erupts in Amritsar-Saharsa Janseva Express coach near Sonbarsa Kachahri station in Bihar, one passenger suffers burn injury, cause of blaze was...

Fire erupts in Amritsar-Saharsa Janseva Express coach near Sonbarsa Kachahri...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeViral

VIRAL

Varun Dhawan praises fan’s viral Bijuria dance video with his dad, says ‘he’s better’

The video shows Dayani and his father enthusiastically dancing to the song "Bijuriya," with the caption, "If Varun Dhawan agrees that my father dances better than him, I will quit my job."

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 08:41 PM IST

Varun Dhawan praises fan’s viral Bijuria dance video with his dad, says ‘he’s better’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Varun Dhawan gave a viral dance challenge an interesting twist when a Mumbai artist joked that he would quit his job if Varun Dhawan admitted that his father danced better than him.

    In a video shared by artist Siddharth Dayani, he is seen dancing with his father and another person to Tulsi Kumari's blockbuster song "Bijuriya" from Dhawan's new film, "Sunny Sanskari."

    The video shows Dayani and his father enthusiastically dancing to the song "Bijuriya," with the caption, "If Varun Dhawan agrees that my father dances better than him, I will quit my job."

    In the caption, Siddharth jokingly appealed to the actor, "@varundvn Dad wants flattery, I want freedom. Please accept defeat."

    Watch the video here: 

     

     

    Everyone was delighted when Varun Dhawan himself took to the comments section and replied, "He's better."

    Dayani responded to Varun's comment, saying, "Varun has commented. I'll be making a video of my resignation soon!"

    Sunny Sanskari's Tulsi Kumari also stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles.

    Also read: UAE: Ras Al Khaimah’s iconic ‘haunted palace’ listed for Rs 59 crore, its construction cost over…; SEE PICS

     

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    82-year-old woman stuns internet with daring bungee jump in Rishikesh; WATCH viral video
    82-year-old woman stuns internet with daring bungee jump in Rishikesh; WATCH vir
    PM Modi invokes Karpoori Thakur: Did RSS, Jan Sangh abuse, pull down Thakur's govt in 1979 for implementing reservation?
    Did RSS, Jan Sangh abuse, pull down Karpoori Thakur govt for reservation?
    Kerala couple registers marriage via video KYC at Panchayat; sets example for digital India
    Kerala couple registers marriage via video KYC at Panchayat; sets example for di
    Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts as she slams Kajol, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar for defending infidelity: 'She stood up against losers'
    Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts as she slams Kajol, Twinkle, KJo for this reason
    Bihar Election 2025: As PM Modi invokes Karpoori Thakur, Congress asks did Jan Sangh not topple Thakur's govt?
    Bihar Election 2025: Congress asks PM did Jan Sangh not topple Thakur's govt?
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
    From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE