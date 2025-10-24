Varun Dhawan praises fan’s viral Bijuria dance video with his dad, says ‘he’s better’

The video shows Dayani and his father enthusiastically dancing to the song "Bijuriya," with the caption, "If Varun Dhawan agrees that my father dances better than him, I will quit my job."

Varun Dhawan gave a viral dance challenge an interesting twist when a Mumbai artist joked that he would quit his job if Varun Dhawan admitted that his father danced better than him.

In a video shared by artist Siddharth Dayani, he is seen dancing with his father and another person to Tulsi Kumari's blockbuster song "Bijuriya" from Dhawan's new film, "Sunny Sanskari."

The video shows Dayani and his father enthusiastically dancing to the song "Bijuriya," with the caption, "If Varun Dhawan agrees that my father dances better than him, I will quit my job."

In the caption, Siddharth jokingly appealed to the actor, "@varundvn Dad wants flattery, I want freedom. Please accept defeat."

Watch the video here:

Everyone was delighted when Varun Dhawan himself took to the comments section and replied, "He's better."

Dayani responded to Varun's comment, saying, "Varun has commented. I'll be making a video of my resignation soon!"

Sunny Sanskari's Tulsi Kumari also stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles.

