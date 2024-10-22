This launch is expected to provide much-needed relief to passengers during the busy festive period

Indian Railways is set to launch Vande Bharat Express train from Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, to major states like Maharashtra, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. The new services aim to reduce travel time and provide relief to passengers travelling long distances.

The Vande Bharat trains will operate in different configurations. The Bhopal to Lucknow route will have seating coaches, while the Bhopal to Patna route will feature AC sleeper coaches. The sleeper Vande Bharat train will have 16 coaches, compared to the 8-coach configuration on the Lucknow route, according to reports.

A trial run will begin once the train rake is received, according to officials from the Bhopal Railway Division. Maintenance facilities at the Rani Kamlapati depot will also be upgraded for these trains. Each train will come equipped with the "Kavach" safety system to ensure safe travel.

With the festive season approaching, demand for tickets to Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar is expected to rise. The new Vande Bharat trains will significantly reduce travel times, especially for passengers travelling to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, cutting journey times by 5-6 hours.

This launch is expected to provide much-needed relief to passengers during the busy festive period.