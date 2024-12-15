Railway authorities are optimistic that the route extension will encourage more people to use the Vande Bharat Express, ensuring its long-term success

The Vande Bharat Express, launched between Meerut and Lucknow on August 31, 2023, is set to expand its route to Varanasi to attract more passengers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the train from New Delhi, highlighting its modern amenities and faster travel experience. However, despite an initial positive response, the train is now facing challenges due to low passenger turnout.

The Northern Indian Railways hopes that extending the route to Varanasi will benefit residents of the holy city and boost overall passenger numbers, according to reports. The semi-high-speed train currently completes the journey from Meerut to Lucknow in about 7 hours and 10 minutes, stopping at Meerut City, Moradabad, Bareilly, and Lucknow.

Officials believe that adding Varanasi as a destination will make the service more appealing for travelers, especially those seeking comfortable and faster journeys between major cities.

Ticket prices for the Vande Bharat Express remain competitive. The Executive Class (EC) ticket costs approximately Rs 2,415, while the Chair Car (CC) ticket costs Rs 1,355. The train’s advanced design, offering modern features like improved seating, cleanliness, and efficiency, aims to provide passengers with a premium travel experience.

Railway authorities are optimistic that the route extension will encourage more people to use the Vande Bharat Express, ensuring its long-term success. For now, travelers and residents await the new service to Varanasi, expecting it to offer greater connectivity and convenience.