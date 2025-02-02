These new 20-coach Vande Bharat trains promise a more comfortable and efficient travel experience for passengers

Indian Railways has introduced two new 20-coach Vande Bharat Express trains to enhance passenger capacity and comfort. These upgraded trains will replace the existing 16-coach versions and have been allocated to the Southern Railway (SR) and South Central Railway (SCR) zones, according to ET Now.

One of the new trains, numbered 20634/20633, operates between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Kasaragod. Covering 588 km in 8 hours and 5 minutes, it is the fastest train on this route. The train runs every day except Thursday and began its service on January 10, 2025.

It stops at Kollam Junction, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Shoranur Junction, Kozhikode, and Kannur. Train 20634 departs from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5:15 AM and reaches Kasaragod at 1:20 PM. The return train, 20633, leaves Kasaragod at 2:30 PM and arrives at Thiruvananthapuram at 10:40 PM.

The second new train, numbered 20833/20834, runs between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad. Covering 699 km in 8 hours and 35 minutes, it is the fastest train on this route. The train operates every day except Tuesday and began service on January 11, 2025.

It stops at Samalkot Junction, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada Junction, Khammam, and Warangal. Train 20833 departs from Visakhapatnam at 5:45 AM and reaches Secunderabad at 2:20 PM. The return train, 20834, leaves Secunderabad at 3:00 PM and arrives at Visakhapatnam at 11:35 PM.

