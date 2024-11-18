Known for their advanced features, the Vande Bharat sleeper trains promise a more modern, comfortable, and safer travel experience compared to the ageing Rajdhani

The Indian Railways is gearing up to introduce Vande Bharat sleeper trains to replace the iconic Rajdhani Express gradually. Known for their advanced features, the Vande Bharat sleeper trains promise a more modern, comfortable, and safer travel experience compared to the ageing Rajdhani.

The Vande Bharat sleeper trains offer enhanced berths with better cushioning for a more comfortable sleep. The design includes ladders for easier access to upper and middle berths, bio-vacuum toilets with touch-free fittings, and even a shower cubicle in the first-class AC coach. Additionally, automatic entry and interconnecting doors and fully sealed gangways ensure dust-free travel and improved air conditioning.

Built with durable austenitic steel, the Vande Bharat sleeper trains boast advanced crash protection features such as crash buffers and deformation tubes. Fire safety has been significantly upgraded, meeting global standards with fire barrier walls for added protection. These measures make the train much safer than the Rajdhani.

With an operational speed of 160 kmph, the Vande Bharat sleeper trains outpace the Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express, offering shorter journey times. As self-propelled trains with driver cabins at both ends, they eliminate the need for locomotives, reducing turnaround time at stations.

Each Vande Bharat sleeper train, costing around Rs120 crore, includes 16 air-conditioned coaches and accommodates 823 passengers. Plans are underway to increase the number of coaches to 24.

Notably, Indian Railways aims to modernise long-distance train travel with the Vande Bharat sleeper.