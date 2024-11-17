The video displayed black insects floating in the sambhar, shocking many users who criticised the food quality of the premium service.

A passenger's journey on a Vande Bharat train took a turn for the worse when he discovered insects in the sambhar served during the trip. The incident took place on the Tirunelveli to Chennai route and quickly generated outrage after images of the contaminated meal were posted on social media.

The video displayed black insects floating in the sambhar, shocking many users who criticised the food quality of the premium service.

The situation intensified when Congress MP Manickam Tagore shared the video, raising concerns about the hygiene standards on Vande Bharat trains.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he wrote, “Dear @AshwiniVaishnaw ji, live insects were found in the food served on the Tirunelveli-Chennai Vande Bharat Express Passengers have raised concerns over hygiene and IRCTC’s accountability. What steps are being taken to address this and ensure food safety on premium trains?”

In response, the Railways released a statement indicating that an “immediate investigation was conducted.” A health inspector examined the food package at the Dindigul station.

According to the investigation's findings, the insect was reportedly attached to the lid of the aluminum container instead of being inside the sambhar itself.

Consequently, the Railways imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the catering service provider.

“Food samples were collected and sent for testing to ascertain the cause of the contamination. For this negligence, a penalty of Rs. 50,000 has been imposed on the contractor Ms Brindavan Food products, and further action is being pursued,” the Railways said.

It's important to note that this is not the first instance of food safety concerns with Vande Bharat trains. A few months ago, another passenger reported discovering a cockroach in his meal.

Vande Bharat trains, which are part of the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, are recognized for their high speed, improved safety standards, and superior service.