Indian Railways has announced a new Vande Bharat Express connecting New Delhi and Patna Junction. This semi-high-speed train will run as a Holi Special Service to handle the increased passenger demand during the festive season.

The train will operate from March 8 to March 20 (Train 02436: New Delhi to Patna) and March 9 to March 21 (Train 02435: Patna to New Delhi). It will not run on Mondays and Tuesdays, respectively. Booking for this special train started on March 6 at 8 AM on all official Indian Railways platforms, according to reports.

The Vande Bharat Express will cover 1,000 km in under 12 hours, making travel between Delhi and Bihar faster. The train will pass through Prayagraj, Ballia, and Chhapra Junction, with stops at nine major stations, including Ghaziabad, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction, Varanasi, and Patliputra Junction.

Train Schedule and Timings

New Delhi to Patna (Train 02436):

Departs: 08:30 AM from New Delhi

Arrives: 10:30 PM at Patna Junction

Major Halts: Ghaziabad (9:00 AM), Kanpur Central (1:12 PM), Prayagraj (3:15 PM), Varanasi (4:50 PM), and others.

Patna to New Delhi (Train 02435):

Departs: 05:30 AM from Patna Junction

Arrives: 08:10 PM at New Delhi

Major Halts: Patliputra, Chhapra Junction, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, and Ghaziabad.

Ticket Prices

Passengers can choose between:

AC Chair Car: Rs 2,575

Executive Chair Car: Rs 4,655

This special Vande Bharat Express will provide a comfortable and faster travel experience for Holi travelers between New Delhi and Patna.