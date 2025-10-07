Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Odisha: 8 arrested after Cuttack clashes; internet ban, curfew extended for another...

Trump again claims that he ended India-Pakistan conflict following Op Sindoor, says 'seven planes were shot down...'

Delhi records coldest October day in 2 years, temperature at 26.2°C, IMD predicts more rain till....

After replacing Deepika Padukone in Spirit, Triptii Dimri finally breaks silence on 'negative PR' against actress, 'likes' this reel saying...

Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Heartfelt wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones

India issues BIG statement on Yunus' Bangladesh: 'Firmly in favour of...'

Rahul Dravid's son Anvay set to captain THIS state in Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Know in detail

Bihar election 2025: Nitish Kumar's former ally Prashant Kishor set to make poll debut, will declare candidates on...

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Uttar Pradesh govt's action against rioters and criminals

AIIMS doctor warns after 45-year-old’s migraine was diagnosed as brain tumour, shares key symptoms

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Odisha: 8 arrested after Cuttack clashes; internet ban, curfew extended for another...

Odisha: 8 arrested after Cuttack clashes; internet ban, curfew extended

Trump again claims that he ended India-Pakistan conflict following Op Sindoor, says 'seven planes were shot down...'

Trump again claims that he ended India-Pakistan conflict following Op Sindoor

Delhi records coldest October day in 2 years, temperature at 26.2°C, IMD predicts more rain till....

Delhi records coldest October day in 2 years, temperature at 26.2°C, IMD predict

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeViral

VIRAL

Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Heartfelt wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones

Valmiki Jayanti, celebrated on October 7th, honours Sage Valmiki, the author of the Ramayana. This day celebrates his wisdom, transformation, and teachings of dharma. Valmiki's journey from a bandit to a revered sage inspires spiritual growth, righteousness, and the power of words.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 06:49 AM IST

Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Heartfelt wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Valmiki Jayanti, celebrated in honour of Sage Valmiki, marks the birth anniversary of the revered saint and the author of the Ramayana. This day is an opportunity to reflect on the timeless wisdom imparted by Valmiki and the values of righteousness, devotion, and humility that he embodied throughout his life. As we observe this auspicious day in 2025, it's a wonderful time to share heartfelt wishes, inspiring messages, and insightful quotes with your loved ones.

Valmiki Jayanti Wishes

On Valmiki Jayanti, people across India seek the blessings of the great sage for guidance in their lives. Here are some warm wishes to share:

  • May the teachings of Sage Valmiki fill your life with wisdom, courage, and peace. Wishing you a blessed Valmiki Jayanti!
  • On this sacred day of Valmiki Jayanti, may your heart be filled with devotion and your mind with wisdom. Have a blessed day ahead!
  • Happy Valmiki Jayanti! May the divine grace of Sage Valmiki guide you to the path of righteousness and prosperity.

These wishes remind us of the importance of Valmiki's teachings, especially in the modern world, where his principles of truth, justice, and devotion still hold relevance.

Valmiki Jayanti Messages

Valmiki’s life is a powerful example of transformation. Originally a robber, he became a sage and the author of one of the most important epics in Indian literature. On this day, sharing messages that emphasise his journey can inspire others:

  • 'Sage Valmiki's life teaches us that no matter where we come from, we all have the potential to achieve greatness through devotion, patience, and hard work. May his blessings always be with you!'
  • 'On this Valmiki Jayanti, let us honour the great sage who penned down the timeless story of Lord Rama and taught us about the values of Dharma, devotion, and righteousness.'

These messages serve as a reminder that anyone, regardless of their past, can change their future with determination and virtue.

Valmiki Jayanti Quotes

Valmiki’s words continue to resonate, offering us insights into living a righteous life:

  • 'In the heart of the Ramayana, the greatness of a person is defined not by their birth but by their actions.' – Sage Valmiki
  • 'A person’s strength lies not in their physical power but in their physical power but in their commitment to righteousness and truth.' – Valmiki
  • 'In every hardship lies an opportunity to uphold truth and righteousness. May we always be guided by Valmiki’s wisdom.'
  • 'The Ramayana is not just a story, it’s a guide to living a life of integrity, courage, and devotion.' – Sage Valmiki.

Sharing these quotes not only helps us remember the depth of Sage Valmiki’s teachings but also encourages us to adopt these values in our daily lives.

Valmiki Jayanti is a reminder of the power of transformation and the enduring importance of virtue and devotion. Whether through wishes, messages, or quotes, sharing the essence of Valmiki's wisdom with your loved ones is a beautiful way to celebrate this day. May his teachings guide all of us to lead lives filled with integrity, compassion, and purpose.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Days after Manchester synagogue attack, Mosque set ablaze in UK with two men inside, police suspects hate crime, doorbell video emerges
Days after Manchester synagogue attack, Mosque set ablaze in UK with two men..
France Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigns hours after unveiling new cabinet, here's why
France PM Sebastien Lecornu resigns hours after unveiling new cabinet
'End of an era': Rohit Sharma’s 13-year-old '45-77' tweet goes viral after Shubman Gill named ODI captain
'End of an era': Rohit Sharma’s 13-year-old '45-77' tweet goes viral after Shubm
Good news for iPhone users, Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max available at lowest price since launch with massive discount, check deals here
iPhone 16 Pro Max Diwali Sale: Save up to Rs 55,000 with Flipkart offers
Health scare in Australia A camp as four players fall sick in Kanpur, one hospitalised – BCCI issues statement
Health scare in Australia A camp as four players fall sick in Kanpur, one hospit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE