The tragic death of Valeria Márquez has sent shockwaves through Mexico, a country already grappling with high rates of homicide and violence against women.

In a horrific incident, Valeria Márquez was shot dead by a male intruder in her salon during a lively TikTok livestream from her beauty salon in Zapopan, Mexico. The Jalisco state Attorney General's office is investigating the case as a suspected femicide, a form of violence where women or girls are targeted and killed due to their gender.

Valeria Marquez was engaging with her followers when a delivery person arrived with a small parcel. With a burst of excitement, she exclaimed, "He's a little piglet!" as she unwrapped the stuffed animal, flashing a bright smile and playfully tossing her long blonde hair over her shoulder. However, the moment quickly took a horrific turn. Just moments later, Valeria slumped over in her chair, blood pooling on the desk in front of her, her life slipping away while the live stream continued to roll. The haunting footage persisted until another person intervened, picking up her phone and briefly revealing their face to the viewers before the stream abruptly ended, as reported by CNN.

Who was Valeria Marquez?

Valeria Márquez was a popular 23-year-old Mexican social media influencer known for her beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content. With nearly 200,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram, her friendly and engaging personality shone through her posts and livestreams, making her a beloved figure online. The tragic death of Valeria Márquez has sent shockwaves through Mexico, a country already grappling with high rates of homicide and violence against women. Her killing has sparked widespread concern and outrage. Recent cases include the killings of Valeria Márquez, a social media influencer, and a mayoral candidate in Veracruz. According to government figures, there were 847 reported femicides last year and 162 in the first three months of this year. Human rights groups criticize the authorities' response, citing low prosecution rates and inadequate investigation and protection for witnesses and victims.