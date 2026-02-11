FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Valentine’s Week: Happy Promise Day 2026: Wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your romantic partner

Gold, silver prices today, February 11, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Epstein Files: Who is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Jeffrey's close connection? Know all about his disturbing exchanges with sex offender

Airplane carrying 55 passengers, crew crash soon after takeoff in Somalia, know what happened, WATCH

'Pakistan no longer dependent on ICC': Former PCB chief makes shocking claims after PCB's boycott drama failed

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to skip proceedings amid no-confidence motion, citing moral grounds

Vada Pav girl's wedding photo with mystery man fuels online debate days after her cheating allegations on husband

'When it comes to money...': Harbhajan Singh takes a sly dig at Pakistan over boycott drama

Mukesh Ambani's mother Kokila Ben sings at wedding; Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant rejoice; Check viral video

‘Parents should prefer govt schools': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates ICT lab, blackboards, other facilities to upgrade schools

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: First Pics out, Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law blessed by PM Modi, President Murmu, HM Shah, Rahul Gandhi

Arjun -Saaniya Wedding: Sachin invites PM Modi, President Murmu, Amit Shah

From Avengers to Rush, ahead of Crime 101, 5 must watch flicks of Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo

From Avengers to Rush, ahead of Crime 101, 5 must watch flicks of Chris

Who is Haider Ali? Pakistani origin who once sold fruits, is now UAE’s leading bowler

Who is Haider Ali? Pakistani origin who once sold fruits, is now UAE’s bowler

Valentine’s Week: Happy Promise Day 2026: Wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your romantic partner

Happy Promise Day 2026: Valentine’s Week is a symbol of love where each day represents different expressions of the beloved feeling. Starting from Rose Day and culminating into Valentine’s Day, the fifth day is celebrated as Promise Day on February 11 when couples promise to stand by each other.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 11, 2026, 06:34 AM IST

Happy Promise Day 2026: Valentine’s Week is a symbol of love where each day represents different expressions of the beloved feeling. Starting from Rose Day and culminating into Valentine’s Day, each day is spent expressing one’s love for the other in a romantic way and lastly in accepting that love. The fifth day is celebrated as Promise Day on February 11. 

On this day, couples promise to stand by each other forever and take vows of love. Promise Day holds special significance during Valentine Week (Valentine Day 2026). It is a day when romantic partners give promises to each other for love, trust, and commitment. They express their commitment for love, caring, and for building and strengthening their relationships.    

To wish your forever one on this special occasion, share these heartfelt messages with them. 

Happy Promise Day 2026: Messages, quotes, wishes 

-I promise to be your partner-in-crime for every mischief! Whether it's sneaking in extra desserts or binge-watching shows past bedtime.  

-On this special day, I promise to always cherish, respect and love you with all my heart. You are my forever!    

- I promise you that I will love you so deeply, that whenever love is spoken of anywhere in the world, our name will surely be mentioned. 

- I promise to be your umbrella on rainy days and your sunshine on gloomy ones. Because you deserve warmth in every season.   

- Today, I promise to never let go, to always fight for us, and to love you deeply for a lifetime.  

-I promise to take countless silly selfies with you! Because every little moment with you is worth capturing. 

- With every promise I make, I give a piece of my soul to you. 

- Love isn’t just about words, it’s about promises kept. Let’s make our love timeless. 

- A promise is a bridge from today to tomorrow, built on trust and love. 

- Happy Promise Day 2026! May every promise you make today turn into a lifetime of love, trust, and happiness.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
