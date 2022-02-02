Valentine’s Day 2022: Don’t miss these viral V-Day nail trends on Instagram

Before you begin preps for Valentine’s Day, make sure you pay close attention to your beautiful hands. Perfect outfit, romantic restaurants, amazing gifts are just not enough! This Valentine’s Day you should go beyond perfect and get the best nail art designs of all.

As nail art is trending these days, you should get your nails done with some amazing designs. This will enhance your overall look and make your partner shower a little more love on you.

Various nail trends have been going viral over the gram since a long time. Several actresses, including Alia Bhatt, have also joined the trend with great style. If you can’t ‘carry your heart on your sleeve’ this Valentine’s, you can at least carry a beautiful heart on your nails.

Most women these days prefer classic and subtle nail art colours against the glimmering ones. If you also want a cheek look this valentine, you can pick a softer base shade, like pastel blue, baby pink and make two tiny dots closer to each other with the help of the thicker side of the toothpick.

Thereafter you have to use the thinner side of the toothpick to join the two dots and make a heart.

In case you don’t want to follow the celebs and still try something unique, here are some amazing ways you can tweak the nail art trend this Valentine’s Day –

Draw as many hearts as you want, choose as many colours as you wish to as nail art can definitely set that romantic mood.

Even if you don’t have a partner yet, this nail art seems ideal for you. As the caption celebrates “valentine with nails before males”. Surely a great way to kick start some self-love.

You will surely stand out with these amazing nail trends on Valentine’s Day!