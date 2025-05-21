Vaibhav Taneja, Indian-origin Chief Financial officer (CFO) has broken records, earning the highest salary pay package in 2024, beating other big names like, Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai.

Vaibhav Taneja, Indian-origin Tesla's Chief Financial officer (CFO) has broken records, earning the highest salary pay package in 2024, beating other big names like, Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai. He is getting paid a staggering $139 million as yearly salary in 2024. This yearly salary includes his stock options, equity after his promotions and a base salary of $400,000.

Who is Vaibhav Taneja?

Vaibhav Taneja, 47, has pursued a Bachelor's degree in commerce from Delhi University in 1999. He has qualified for a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the US. he has worked in PwC in India and US, then was given the senior manager role. He joined SolarCity in 2016. Later in 2017, the company merged with Tesla, and Vibhav Taneja, joined as Assistant Corporate Controller. After a few promotions over the years, he was appointed as the Chief Financial officer in August 2023.

He has surpassed the salaries of other Indian origin CEOs including Microsoft Chairman and CEO , who received a staggering $79.106 million paycheck in 2024. Google CEO Sundar Pichai got $10.73 million, as per reports.

Interestingly, Taneja is paid this staggering amount even amid challenges of Tesla. Tesla's business has faced struggles including declining EV deliveries and the rise of global competition, marking a biggest decline in sales since 2012. Elon Musk, himself struggles to get his own $56 billion pay package from Tesla. This raises eyebrows about Tesla's executive pay structure.