Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history by becoming the youngest debutant in IPL history at just 14 years old. And he didn't stop there he marked his debut in style, smashing his very first ball for a massive six over the deep cover boundary.

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history by becoming the youngest debutant in IPL history at just 14 years old. And he didn't stop there he marked his debut in style, smashing his very first ball for a massive six over the deep cover boundary.

Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi?

Hailing from Samastipur in Bihar, Vaibhav made waves at the IPL 2025 auction when he became the youngest cricketer ever to secure a deal, at just 13 years old. Rajasthan Royals snapped him up for Rs 1.1 crore.

As soon as he hit that first-ball six, netizens couldn't contain their excitement. Social media exploded with praise and appreciation, with memes and tributes flooding X (formerly Twitter), hailing the IPL sensation.

Also read: Viral video: Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvash spotted together again, rekindle dating rumours