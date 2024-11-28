Shaadi.com and Zepto’s witty billboard collaboration during wedding season blends humour and marketing sparking viral conversations online.

With the wedding season in full swing, an unexpected collaboration between Shaadi.com and Zepto has caught everyone’s attention online. It all began when Anupam Mittal, Shark Tank judge and founder of Shaadi.com, shared a LinkedIn post featuring a billboard with ads from both brands.

Zepto, known for its 10-minute delivery service, recently added ethnic wear to its offerings. The billboard humorously played on the concept of fast delivery, with a Zepto ad reading, “Manyavar chahiye? (Want Manyavar?)" right next to a Shaadi.com ad that said, “Var chahiye (Want a groom)? Will take more than 10 minutes."

Anupam Mittal found the creative collaboration delightful and took to LinkedIn to express his appreciation. “Taking a moment to appreciate this cute collab between Zepto & Shaadi.com. Who would have expected a crossover between love and 10-minute delivery?" he wrote.

He further noted how brand partnerships have evolved over time. “For decades, brands operated in isolation, fiercely protective of their lanes. Any collaboration meant months of planning and a win-lose approach. Today, they’re co-creating more than ever,” he said.

The post quickly went viral, garnering over 33,000 likes and sparking conversations among LinkedIn users. Adding a humorous twist, Mittal jokingly asked Zepto’s co-founder Aadit Palicha if he was also looking for a bride this wedding season. Palicha replied with a witty remark, saying, “I’m married to Zepto.” Their light-hearted exchange ended with Palicha suggesting they continue the chat offline to avoid his mother seeing it on LinkedIn.

The collaboration also drew praise from professionals. A video editor called it an example of “how creativity and audience-first thinking are redefining marketing.” Another user highlighted how such partnerships break traditional barriers, allowing brands to connect with audiences in fresh and meaningful ways.

This fun and innovative collaboration between Shaadi.com and Zepto showcases how co-creation and humor can create engaging conversations that resonate with audiences.

