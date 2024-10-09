Vada Pav vendor claims to earn Rs 2.8 lakh monthly, social media says time to switch careers; watch

A recent viral video showcasing the impressive earnings of a street vendor in Mumbai who sells Vada Pav has caught the attention of social media users. An Instagram influencer spent a day working at a busy Vada Pav stall, and captured the experience in an engaging video that has garnered nearly 40 million views.

In the video, vlogger Sarthak Sachdeva dives into the daily workings of a Vada Pav stall, where he prepares the famous Mumbai snack and interacts with eager customers. By mid-morning, the stall had sold approximately 200 Vada Pavs, showcasing the strong demand for this popular street food.

As the day went on, sales kept increasing. By the end of the shift, the total number of Vada Pavs sold reached an impressive 622, each priced at Rs 15. This led to an astonishing daily revenue of Rs 9,300, sparking interest in the profitable opportunities within street vending.

The influencer further analyzed the vendor's earnings, estimating a monthly income of Rs 2.8 lakh. After deducting various operational costs, the net monthly income was approximated at Rs 2 lakh, which translates to an annual income of Rs 24 lakh. These figures have led many to reevaluate the stereotypes associated with street vending in urban India.

The video sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with viewers fascinated by the earnings displayed. Many comments expressed skepticism, including one user who asked, “Could I ever earn that much from my office job?” Another commented, “We should all try selling Vada Pav instead of working at a desk!”

A user also wrote, "It's time to switch careers." "It's seems all easy money! But the hardwork that goes behind is unimaginable! There are lot of things that you need to take care of with consistency and authentic taste," said another user.

Some users praised the vendor's dedication, commenting, “This is a true hustle. Respect to those who work hard for their earnings.” One viewer noted the vendor's impressive sales, stating, “That’s impressive! The Vada Pav must be delicious.” Another comment highlighted the value of street food, saying, “Makes you think twice about street food—so much more than just a snack!”