Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Baden Bower's PR Services drive EB1A visa success through high-impact publications

Vada Pav vendor claims to earn Rs 2.8 lakh monthly, social media says time to switch careers; watch

A sweet revenge: BJP orders 1 kg 'Jalebi' for Rahul Gandhi, Congress workers after mega Haryana win

Influencer PERFECTLY copies Deepika Padukone's Singham Again accent, video goes viral

'Fate like Gaza': Israeli PM Netanyahu issues dire warning to Lebanon as Hezbollah continues firing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Baden Bower's PR Services drive EB1A visa success through high-impact publications

Baden Bower's PR Services drive EB1A visa success through high-impact publications

Vada Pav vendor claims to earn Rs 2.8 lakh monthly, social media says time to switch careers; watch

Vada Pav vendor claims to earn Rs 2.8 lakh monthly, social media says time to switch careers; watch

A sweet revenge: BJP orders 1 kg 'Jalebi' for Rahul Gandhi, Congress workers after mega Haryana win

A sweet revenge: BJP orders 1 kg 'Jalebi' for Rahul Gandhi, Congress workers after mega Haryana win

Varun Chakaravarthy's top 5 performances of all time

Varun Chakaravarthy's top 5 performances of all time

8 high-fiber foods to improve digestion naturally

8 high-fiber foods to improve digestion naturally

Add these 7 superfoods to your daily diet to lower uric acid levels

Add these 7 superfoods to your daily diet to lower uric acid levels

महिला टीचर ने की अश्लीलता की हदें पार, 11 साल के बच्चे को भेजे गंदे मैसेज और वीडियो

महिला टीचर ने की अश्लीलता की हदें पार, 11 साल के बच्चे को भेजे गंदे मैसेज और वीडियो

मंडप में दुल्हन कर रही थी इंतजार, दूल्हा Laptop पर... सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई तस्वीर

मंडप में दुल्हन कर रही थी इंतजार, दूल्हा Laptop पर... सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई तस्वीर

Haryana Chunav के नतीजों के बीच छाई 'गोहाना की जलेबी', �लोग बोले- स्वाद चखा दे...

Haryana Chunav के नतीजों के बीच छाई 'गोहाना की जलेबी', लोग बोले- स्वाद चखा दे...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 18 final contestants list: Does Vivian Dsena have advantage over others?

Bigg Boss 18 final contestants list: Does Vivian Dsena have advantage over others?

Who is Yati Narsinghanand, controversial Hindu sheer booked over 'Prophet hate speech'?

Who is Yati Narsinghanand, controversial Hindu sheer booked over 'Prophet hate speech'?

IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Influencer PERFECTLY copies Deepika Padukone's Singham Again accent, video goes viral

Influencer PERFECTLY copies Deepika Padukone's Singham Again accent, video goes viral

Bigg Boss 18 final contestants list: Does Vivian Dsena have advantage over others?

Bigg Boss 18 final contestants list: Does Vivian Dsena have advantage over others?

Rajinikanth REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan left everything at career’s peak, lived alone for 2 years in THIS country

Rajinikanth REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan left everything at career’s peak, lived alone for 2 years in THIS country

HomeViral

Viral

Vada Pav vendor claims to earn Rs 2.8 lakh monthly, social media says time to switch careers; watch

An Instagram influencer spent a day working at a busy Vada Pav stall, and captured the experience in an engaging video that has garnered nearly 40 million views.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 10:23 AM IST

Vada Pav vendor claims to earn Rs 2.8 lakh monthly, social media says time to switch careers; watch
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A recent viral video showcasing the impressive earnings of a street vendor in Mumbai who sells Vada Pav has caught the attention of social media users. An Instagram influencer spent a day working at a busy Vada Pav stall, and captured the experience in an engaging video that has garnered nearly 40 million views.

In the video, vlogger Sarthak Sachdeva dives into the daily workings of a Vada Pav stall, where he prepares the famous Mumbai snack and interacts with eager customers. By mid-morning, the stall had sold approximately 200 Vada Pavs, showcasing the strong demand for this popular street food.

As the day went on, sales kept increasing. By the end of the shift, the total number of Vada Pavs sold reached an impressive 622, each priced at Rs 15. This led to an astonishing daily revenue of Rs 9,300, sparking interest in the profitable opportunities within street vending.

The influencer further analyzed the vendor's earnings, estimating a monthly income of Rs 2.8 lakh. After deducting various operational costs, the net monthly income was approximated at Rs 2 lakh, which translates to an annual income of Rs 24 lakh. These figures have led many to reevaluate the stereotypes associated with street vending in urban India.

The video sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with viewers fascinated by the earnings displayed. Many comments expressed skepticism, including one user who asked, “Could I ever earn that much from my office job?” Another commented, “We should all try selling Vada Pav instead of working at a desk!”

A user also wrote, "It's time to switch careers." "It's seems all easy money! But the hardwork that goes behind is unimaginable! There are lot of things that you need to take care of with consistency and authentic taste," said another user.

Some users praised the vendor's dedication, commenting, “This is a true hustle. Respect to those who work hard for their earnings.” One viewer noted the vendor's impressive sales, stating, “That’s impressive! The Vada Pav must be delicious.” Another comment highlighted the value of street food, saying, “Makes you think twice about street food—so much more than just a snack!”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet boy, Kashmiri teen who used to sell naan cracked NEET with 650 marks, he is…

Meet boy, Kashmiri teen who used to sell naan cracked NEET with 650 marks, he is…

Good news for pet lovers! Uber launches special service, to start with...

Good news for pet lovers! Uber launches special service, to start with...

Meet Shah Rukh, Salman's co-star, refused to play Arjuna in Mahabharat; BR Chopra threw him out, then requested him to..

Meet Shah Rukh, Salman's co-star, refused to play Arjuna in Mahabharat; BR Chopra threw him out, then requested him to..

Watch: Rakhi Sawant throws chair, walks out of live show after verbal spat with comedian Maheep Singh

Watch: Rakhi Sawant throws chair, walks out of live show after verbal spat with comedian Maheep Singh

Suryakumar Yadav-led India equal Pakistan’s world record with crushing win over Bangladesh in 1st T20I

Suryakumar Yadav-led India equal Pakistan’s world record with crushing win over Bangladesh in 1st T20I

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss 18 final contestants list: Does Vivian Dsena have advantage over others?

Bigg Boss 18 final contestants list: Does Vivian Dsena have advantage over others?

Who is Yati Narsinghanand, controversial Hindu sheer booked over 'Prophet hate speech'?

Who is Yati Narsinghanand, controversial Hindu sheer booked over 'Prophet hate speech'?

IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

IAS vs PCS: Salary, benefits and power in India

7 controversies of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal

7 controversies of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement