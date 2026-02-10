Vada Pav girl's wedding photo with mystery man fuels online debate days after her cheating allegations on husband

Social media influencer Chandrika Dixit, who earned the popular tag of ‘the Vada Pav Girl’, has again hit news but this time due to her personal life. She has been facing troubles recently as her relationship with husband Yugam Gera has reportedly worsened, with both accusing each other with serious claims.

Serious allegations by Chandrika on her husband include cheating, which he counter claimed by alleging that she was involved in an extramarital affair. Amid the allegations, Chandrika has now come out in public to address the accusations made about her.

Chandrika recently posted a video on Instagram showing her angrily confronting Yugam. In the clip, she alleges that while he accuses her of misconduct, he was seen in a car with two women and had recorded MMS videos. Displaying chat messages on her phone, she warns him not to provoke her further and asks him to stay out of her life, saying she wants nothing to do with him or the shop anymore.

Viral pictures

Vada Pav girl shared a set of wedding-liked pictures that quickly became viral sparking debate and controversy. In the pictures, she can seen dressed as a bride and posing with an unknown man dressed as groom. Social media users were left perplexed viewing this as her secret marriage or maybe her new stint.

The viral photos show Chandrika in a traditional red bridal outfit and standing alongside her, the man is dressed in a sherwani, complete with a pagdi featuring a green emerald. Adding to the suspense, Chandrika captioned the post, “Finally (with two red hearts),” leaving fans wondering if the pictures may be an announcement of her wedding.

The comment section of the post was full of congratulatory messages, criticism and fun. One user wrote, “Bina divorce and law ke shaadi krni ho to consult the street vendor pls (sic).” Another commented, “Everything is scripted. Congratulations, we need a wedding vlog. Shadi mubarak." While several followers showered her with good wishes, others questioned whether the post was staged or created purely to spark attention online.

Amid the rising controversy, Chandrika’s real husband, reportedly Yugam Gera, posted another video on his social media handle that added to the debate. In the video, he says, “Jo mere naseeb me hai wo mere se koi nahi cheen sakta, jo mere naseeb me nahi hai wo mera chah ke bhi nahi ho sakta (What is not mine cannot be snatched and what is not I can’t have). His post prompted viewers to speculate about the timing, suggesting that it may be in response to Chandrika’s latest pictures.