In the video, Mahira is at a busy Pakistani train station, just like Chand Nawab in his original news report.

Mahira Khan gave her fans a fun surprise this Eid by recreating the famous Chand Nawab video. Her tribute to the viral clip quickly spread online, making people laugh and appreciate her even more.

In the video, Mahira is at a busy Pakistani train station, just like Chand Nawab in his original news report. She perfectly copied his style, even getting interrupted mid-report, just like in the original. Her caption, “Eid aaney waali hai aur Train station pe shoot thi – Chaand Nawab toh banta hai.”

Fans loved the video and filled the comments with laughter and praise. One person wrote, “We didn’t know we needed this,” while another joked, “Chand Nawab ap jaisa ho to bagairat admi banne mai kaisi sharam. Another commented, 'Matlab hum content creators.”

Watch here

Mahira is known for her charm and talent, always keeping fans entertained. Along with this fun video, she has exciting projects coming up. She will soon be seen in Pakistani films Neelofar and Love Guru and is reuniting with Fawad Khan for the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

Even though her Bollywood career ended after Raees due to the ban on Pakistani artists, Mahira continues to impress audiences with her work. This Eid, she not only made fans laugh but also reminded everyone why she is one of Pakistan’s most loved stars.

Also read: Studio Ghibli’s name is not Japanese, inspired from THIS culture, know its origins and unique meaning