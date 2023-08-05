Headlines

Adah Sharma shares health update after getting hospitalised due to diarrhoea and food allergy: 'I will be back soon'

Meet Uzair Nabi, young cricketer from Kashmir who went viral for carrying cricket kit in rice bag, his role model is..

Government explores live TV on phones without mobile-data: Report

ASI resumes work on scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi

Meet Uzair Nabi, young cricketer from Kashmir who went viral for carrying cricket kit in rice bag, his role model is..

Uzair's enthusiasm for cricket and hopes of representing the country, Kashmir, and his district, Baramulla, like his role model Virat Kohli, have inspired many.

ANI

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 10:18 AM IST

In a heartwarming tale of support, Uzair Nabi, a 13-year-old cricket enthusiast from Tarhama Kunzer area in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, has won the hearts of many with his undying devotion for cricket. Uzair's enthusiasm for cricket and hopes of representing the country, Kashmir, and his district, Baramulla, like his role model Virat Kohli, have inspired many.

Uzair's journey to owning a proper cricket kit was a testament to his determination and resourcefulness. 

A picture of him with his cricket equipment stuffed in a gunny bag went viral on social media, catching the attention of netizens who applauded his dedication to the sport.

"Earlier I used to carry cricket equipment in my hand. Later on, I took a gunny bag and crafted a cricket bag out of it. I never knew my picture would go viral and receive so much fame," Uzair, a sixth-grade student, said with a smile.

Despite facing financial constraints, Uzair's love for cricket never waned. Watching his teammates with sophisticated cricket kit bags fueled his desire to have one of his own, but he remained aware of his family's financial situation. 

"It wasn't easy. Watching other teammates with sophisticated cricket kit bags used to hurt me a lot, but I am aware of my family's financial status," he added with a hint of determination in his eyes. 

An all-rounder on the field, Uzair's talent was evident in the way he played, and he admired players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for their skills and achievements. Encouraged by his family, he dreamt of leaving his mark on the cricketing world. Recognizing Uzair's potential and his unwavering determination, his family reached out to the district administration and the LG administration for support. 

Responding promptly, the district administration, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Syed Sehrish Asgar, took swift action and gifted the young cricketer a brand-new cricket kit. Overwhelmed with gratitude, Uzair expressed, "I am incredibly thankful to the district administration, especially to DC Baramulla Syed Sehrish Asgar, for their invaluable support.

This gift means the world to me and has boosted my confidence to pursue my dreams with even greater enthusiasm."Uzair's story is a heartwarming tale of passion and the power of community support. From crafting his cricket kit bag out of a gunny bag to now having a proper cricket kit, Uzair's journey inspires young aspirants to follow their dreams despite the challenges they might face. 

