Uttarakhand: Drunk man rides bull at night, cops take action after video goes viral

New Delhi: With the advent of social media, videos and images keep emerging on a day to day basis. Bizarre videos is one such category which has no limits. Now, a video which is currently doing rounds on social media has netizens in shock. Well, it shows a drunk man riding a bull at full speed at night. The footage was shot in the Tapovan area of Rishikesh, according to the Uttarakhand Police. The incident that occurred not only caused chaos in the middle of the night, but it also entailed animal cruelty. The cops cautioned him not to try such pranks again and took legal action against him.

Before that watch the viral clip here:

05 मई की देर रात्रि तपोवन ऋषिकेश में नशे में युवक के सांड के ऊपर सवार होने संबंधी सोशल मीडिया पर प्रसारित वीडियो का संज्ञान लेते हुए युवक के विरुद्व वैधानिक कार्यवाही करते हुए युवक को चेतावनी दी गयी कि पशुओं के साथ भविष्य में इस प्रकार दुर्व्यवहार न करें। pic.twitter.com/VrSxRdhqJX May 8, 2023

The man can be seen in the video riding a bull at full speed while saying, "Kailash Pati Nath ki Jai Ho." He can be seen being evaded by a scooty while riding it at full speed.

Uttarakhand police described the late-night event on Twitter in Hindi, which translates as, "Taking cognizance of the video circulated on social media about a drunk youth riding on a bull in Tapovan, Rishikesh, late at night on May 5, legal action has been taken against the youth, and the youth was warned not to misbehave with animals in this way in the future."

While many people were shaken by the video and thought it was wrong, many others claimed the young man had done anything that warranted legal action.

“Bail par bojha lad kar gadi bana lo.. Fir sawari karo to koi problem nahi hai... Bus bina bail gadi ke mat baitho uspe.. Ye pashu ke sath atyachar hai... Dhanya ho ,” wrote an individual. Another added, “Red bull gives you wings .” “This man deserved strict punishment!” expressed a third.