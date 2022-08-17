Uttar Pradesh: IPS takes Mainpuri Police mess in-charge to task over sub-standard food, video goes viral

Photo: Twitter (Screengrab)

The condition of the Uttar Pradesh Police line mess was recently brought to light when a video of a constable from Firozabad complaining about the food quality hit the internet. The problem of the existing status of food quality in Uttar Pradesh Police was brought up by the viral video.

Another video that described the state of the police line mess went viral on social media. In the footage, Mainpuri SP IPS Kamlesh Dixit was seen examining the undisciplined police line. After noticing the poor quality of the meal, an IPS officer became so outraged that he criticized the mess manager for his negligent actions.

IPS Kamlesh Dixit visited the Mainpuri police line mess to assess the food's quality after concerns regarding the police line's food emerged. The bread, or "roti," was poorly prepared, as observed by IPS. Then he walked inside to look at other food items and saw that the watery "dal" was made for the policemen. He scolded the mess manager fiercely to improve the standard of the meals and gave instructions on how to do so.

The video was posted on Twitter, where it has already received more than 2 lakh views and more than 10,000 likes.

Who is IPS Kamlesh Dixit?

IPS Mainpuri SP Kamlesh Dixit is a native of the Uttar Pradesh town of Kushinagar. He earned an LLB and an MA. On August 1st, 1997, Kamlesh Dixit started working for the Uttar Pradesh Police. He was later made an IPS when the State Police recruited him after recognizing his work. Kamlesh Dixit became the SP of Mainpuri on May 25, 2022, per the information found on the UP Police website.

The policeman Manoj Kumar picked up a plate of food from the Firozabad police line and brought up the subject of food in the mess. He alleged that they are required to work for 12 hours a day and receive such sub-standard food from the government.

Manoj Kumar then expressed his displeasure about the food and claimed that UP Police constables are being intimidated by everyone. Additionally, he had stated at the time that he had received a termination threat due to a food-related complaint. After the video went viral, Firozabad Police tweeted that CO City would look into the situation.

In the tweet from the UP Police, Manoj Kumar was also the target of numerous serious charges. The tweet stated that the complaining constable had received 15 sanctions for repeated disobedience, absence, and negligence during the previous years.

