Uttar Pradesh: Villagers attack 'Nag' by sticks, 'Nagin' attacks back

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: The Nag-Nagin, who had been camped on a tube well for three months, were executed by the villagers in Hamirpur district. These snakes and serpents used to scare people away from the tube well because they were afraid of whispers, causing the villagers to panic. Nag-Nagin, on the other hand, has been killed and cremated by the villagers.

The case is from the village of Tola Khangaran in the Rath tehsil of the Hamirpur district. The reptile duo had been residing in villager Janki Tiwari's tube well for the past three months. Their hiss used to scare anyone who went around that tube well. The people around were terrified as a result. Some were looking for snake charmers to help them catch a pair of snakes, while others were looking for scavengers. But when nothing else worked, people took up sticks and killed them.

According to village youth, as soon as people started beating the snake with sticks, the serpent attacked from the front, chased the people, raised the hood, and began making a terrible hiss. As a result, the villagers panicked, and people killed both the serpent and performed their last rites.

According to locals, such a large and dangerous snake is rarely seen in this area. According to the villagers, both snakes were King Cobras. The death of the Nag-Nagin couple is still being discussed throughout the region.